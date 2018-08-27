Bundesliga: 5 Young Players to Watch Out For in the 2018/19 Season

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 397 // 27 Aug 2018, 14:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Upamecano

There aren’t many leagues in Europe that have been more one-sided than the Bundesliga in recent years. Bayern Munich have won the title in each of the last six seasons and, on the majority of those occasions, they have won it at a canter.

They will be hoping for the same this year, but they enter the campaign under a new manager. Niko Kovac takes over at the helm of the club, having been brought in from Eintracht Frankfurt to replace Jupp Heynckes.

The task for the other teams is to try and close the gap on Bayern this season, and potentially beat them to the title. The last side to do this were Borussia Dortmund, who won consecutive titles in 2010/11 and 2011/12.

The transfer window in the Bundesliga this summer has seen the bigger players leave Germany without too many big names taking their place. The likes of Naby Keita and Arturo Vidal have left Germany for chances abroad. There were a couple of decent buys, particularly at Borussia Dortmund, who bought both Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel.

In some ways, the lack of big-name signings could prove to be a blessing in disguise for some clubs. There are some excellent young players coming through in Germany, and this gives them the chance for more game time.

Here are five excellent young players who will look to take advantage of this in the Bundesliga.

#1 Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is highly rated at Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is almost unique in the fact that he is one of the few English players who decided to move abroad to further their career. The winger was regarded as one of the hottest prospects in England when he decided to leave Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund.

He was given the number 7 shirt, suggesting that he was going to play a big part at Dortmund. Sancho perhaps didn’t make the immediate impact that he was hoping for, but he started in each of the last four games and will hope he can take that into this season.

Dortmund haven’t signed any wingers this summer, yet they sold Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham. This suggests that he is going to continue to get game time in the Bundesliga, and this is a real chance for him to prove he made the right decision to leave England last summer.

1 / 5 NEXT