Bundesliga Clubs Troll Manchester United on Twitter as They Look for Opponents for a Friendly

Manchester United's Twitter account tried to announce a pre-season friendly and it went horribly wrong

Ed Ran
ANALYST
News 12 Jun 2018, 14:03 IST
6.85K

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-SEVILLA
Manchester United got more than they bargained for on Twitter

Manchester United will now think twice before initiating a social media campaign designed to publicise a pre-season friendly match before the new Premier League campaign kicks off.

With the 2018/19 season set to start on 11 August, the Red Devils wanted to wrap up their summer preparations with one last game against a top club - just to get the juices flowing before what will be a testing season for Jose Mourinho and his squad.

So what did their Twitter handle do? Well, they "put out an invitation to play a game in early August" against "a big club in Germany".

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were quick to respond and that was when the trolling began. And they hit the English club how they knew best - by showing off their incredibly successful record in penalty shootouts.

Not to be outdone, United hit back with a history lesson - their biggest win ever; the day they beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League final with both goals coming in stoppage time to win a treble.

Of course, that was 19 years ago and times have since changed. United haven't won a league title in five seasons now while Bayern have won the last six league titles in a row in Germany.

Obviously they had the last word. Or did they? Not to be left out of the banter match with nothing else to do this summer until the World Cup is over, other Bundesliga clubs also joined in.

First up was Mainz - who finished 14th in the table. But that didn't stop them from replying to United's call for 'a big club'.

Borussia Mönchengladbach - one of the best Twitter handles for football clubs quickly replied too. They even changed their profile name to 'A big club in Germany' to rub it in!

Bayern Munich's US account - another popular account - also got into the act.

Finally, when Bayer leverkusen were asked to join the party, they had only one thing to say.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United FC Bayern Munich Football
