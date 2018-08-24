Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bundesliga Official Fantasy: Top 7 players to sign

Pratyush Chauhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.38K   //    24 Aug 2018, 08:26 IST

The Bundesliga has jumped on the Fantasy Football bandwagon and have created their own Fantasy game which will go into its second year this seaon. It is similar to the FPL and majority of the scoring system remains identical. There remains a few things to look at such as the keepers scoring significantly higher points for saves, but getting a -1 for every goal conceded. There are also points on offer for chances created, duels won and shots on goal.

You can look at the rules and join the game on their official website. The total available balance given to every team is 150 million and you've to assemble a squad of 15 players just like in the FPL

Here are the 7 best options to sign for your team

Robert Lewandowski (17M) - Bayern Munich Fw

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Lewandowski is a must have regardless of his price

Let's get the most obvious one out of the bag at the start. The Polish striker is the most selected player in the game by some distance and also the priciest.

For good reason, Lewandowski has scored 20+ goals season after season at Bayern and there is no reason to doubt that he would not be doing the same this time around. He scored 29 goals in the league last season, that was amazingly 14 more than the distant runner-up Nils Peterson

Forget his high asking price and just get him in your team. Lewandowski is truly a must have and there is no better striker in the whole league who can assure goals as regularly and in such numbers as he can.

It would be advisable to go for another two Bayern players, especially a defender. Bayern are heads and shoulder above every team in the league. It would be foolish not to utilize the high and regular returns that their players provide in the Fantasy game.

Other players to consider:

Joshua Kimmich Df

James Rodrigues Mf

Manuel Neuer Gk

Thomas Muller Fw

Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football FC Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Marco Reus Fantasy Football
Pratyush Chauhan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
