Bundesliga team of the season so far | Bundesliga 2018-19

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 93 // 31 Dec 2018, 14:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Dortmund have led the Bundesliga right from the start under the new management of Lucien Favre

With half of the season completed, Bundesliga has produced some mesmerising football, a flurry of young stars and quite a few surprising results with Borussia Dortmund leading the table with 42 points.

Bayern Munich, after the initial struggle, seem to have finally found a rhythm to them with 36 points followed by Borussia Monchengladbach with 33 and RB Leipzig with 31 points, completing the top 4.

Borussia Dortmund have been the team to beat this season with new manager Lucien Favre guiding the side to an impressive start with just a single defeat while winning 13 of their 17 matches.

On the contrary, defending champions Bayern Munich have had a tough start under new manager Niko Kovac but a 5-match winning streak has seen the Bavarian giants leapfrogging all the other clubs to second place.

With just 6 points separating them to current leaders Borussia Dortmund, expect Bayern Munich to come back stronger in the second half of the season.

Here is a look at the best players of the Bundesliga in the 2018-19 season so far:

Goalkeeper - Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

The Hungarian has been on fire for RB Leipzig this season

The Hungarian has been in tremendous form this season for the 2016-17 season runners-up. The 28-year old former Liverpool goalkeeper has conceded the least amount of goals this season with just 17.

The Hungarian has started all the 17 matches for the club from the former East Germany region and has averaged 3.1 saves per 90 minutes. Gulacsi has saved 55 shots this season and is ranked 8th in the shots saved category in the Bundesliga.

The Hungarian has also kept 7 clean sheets this season making him the keeper with the most number of clean sheets in Bundesliga so far this season.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement