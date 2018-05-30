Bundesliga transfer news: Kenedy linked with a move to Germany, Lewandowski's Bayern future in doubt, and more, 30th May 2018

Lots of Bundesliga transfer rumours to keep you busy today!

Welcome to the Bundesliga transfer roundup for the day. It has been a slow day in German football when it comes to transfers. However, a series of interesting transfer rumours are guaranteed to keep you busy in today's edition of Bundesliga transfer roundup.

This piece mostly features Bayern Munich, who have been a subject of some serious discussion in the last few days. In addition, Ruhr giants Schalke and relegated FC Koln have managed to add a few fresh faces while the future of Robert Lewandowski at Bundesliga might be in doubt. Let's delve right in!

Schalke complete the signing of Steven Skrzybski

Steven Skryzbski signs a three-year contract with the Royal Blues

No, you're not even remotely close to pronouncing his name correctly, just yet.

But anyway. Bundesliga giants FC Schalke have secured the signing of the highly rated Steven Skryzbski from Union Berlin. The 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Ruhr giants.

Skrzybski, a versatile forward, who is known for his pace and scoring prowess, has impressed a lot in the second division last season, scoring 14 goals in 29 matches. Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco was impressed with his versatility and will, therefore, be delighted to have secured the signing of the German attacker.

Steven Skrzybski becomes Schalke's fourth arrival this summer, joining the likes of Salif Sane, Suat Serdar and Mark Uth.

Relegated Koln and promoted Dusseldorf add new faces to their team

Kevin Stoger joins Dusseldorf (Source: Twitter)

The relegation of FC Koln this season clearly hasn't gone down well to their respective fans. However, Effzeh are not backing off anytime soon as they have already started strengthening their roster in an attempt to get promoted to the top flight once again.

In addition to keeping the likes of Jonas Hector and Timo Horn at the club next season, Koln have signed former Karlsruher defender Matthias Bader. The 20-year-old, who featured in Germany's national youth teams, a couple of years ago, has signed on a free transfer.

With the likes of Jorge Mere, Frederik Sorensen and Dominic Heintz failing to find form, the addition of Matthias Bader could provide them with some valuable depth into the defensive department.

On the flip side, newly promoted Fortuna Dusseldorf are fully adamant on surviving in the top flight. Coming on the back of a strong campaign in the Zweite Bundesliga, Fortuna have secured the services of Kevin Stoger. The Bochum midfielder has signed on a free transfer.

Following the signing of former Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales, the addition of Kevin Stoger will definitely strengthen their midfielder department as they look to make a big impression in the Bundesliga next season.

Bayern on the brink of a potential squad overhaul?

According to latest reports from SportBild, FC Bayern board believes that their current squad is too big and they will have to sell few of their players in order to make way for the newest additions.

German international Jerome Boateng will be given a green light to leave Allianz Arena providing a suitable offer comes through. Head coach Niko Kovac has already identified Hoffenheim's Kevin Vogt as his likely successor.

In addition, Juan Bernat, who has largely been a fringe player at Bayern for the past couple of years will also be allowed to leave while either of Thiago or Arturo Vidal could go too. Vidal, in particular, is heavily linked with a move out of Bavaria this summer with both Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly vying for his signature.

RB Leipzig vying for the services of Kenedy

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig have shown a keen interest to sign Chelsea's Kenedy, according to reports in Germany.

The Brazilian, who has done an incredible job since moving to Newcastle, earlier this year, has already been linked with several top clubs around Europe, including Arsenal. His addition to RB Leipzig could be an ideal move not just for the player but the club as well.

Die Roten Bullen have shown tremendous ambition following their promotion to the Bundesliga a couple of years ago and a move there should seal him a guaranteed place in the starting lineup whilst providing him with an opportunity to play in European competitions.

Robert Lewandowski likely to leave Bayern?

Lewandowski

Another shocking report from Sportbild, suggests that Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski is set to leave the club this summer. The agent of Lewandowski has reportedly told Bayern that the striker wants to leave the club, paving the way for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to hunt for the Polish international this summer.

Since joining the club in 2014 from arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund, Robert Lewandowski has found resounding success at Munich, scoring 151 goals from just 195 games in all competitions. Therefore, his departure could prove to be a massive blow for the club, even though Bayern, themselves, have been linked with moves for Mauro Icardi and Antoine Griezmann.