Bayern and Dortmund keen on PSG's Meunier, Jadon Sancho's price revealed, Sane refuses to rule out Manchester City stay and more: Bundesliga Transfer News, 6th March 2020

Jadon Sancho has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund this season

As the enthralling Bundesliga continues to take twists and turns at the top and the bottom, teams have begun to cast one eye on next season's targets from the business perspective.

The likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the league's most decorated outfits, are already hitting the back pages of various papers as they aim to build on what has been a seriously solid campaign thus far.

As always, the rumour mill has churned out a variety of speculation on German football and it's associations. And hence, we look at the biggest transfer stories surrounding the Bundesliga in the last 24 hours or so.

Bayern and Dortmund monitoring Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier is set to run down his contract with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain's star right-back Thomas Meunier could be on his way out of the French capital, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund understood to have held discussions with him.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is free to indulge in conversations with suitors.

While Dortmund fear the loss of Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi, Bayern are chasing the Belgian as they look to secure a specialist right back. Speaking earlier in February on his situation, Meunier had stated:

“Nothing has changed. Still no news, the management are busy with other players. We will see after February 1, we will sit around the table.”

Borussia Dortmund price Sancho at €140 million

Borussia Dortmund have set a hefty price tag for their ace Jadon Sancho

According to reports from BILD, Borussia Dortmund are facing the prospect of negotiations for Jadon Sancho with Manchester United and Chelsea. However, they will only begin talks if the player's asking price of €140 million is met.

Supposedly, the Red Devils are presently the frontrunners for the blistering winger's signature, but other European giants are also said to join the race as the season comes to a conclusion.

With 14 goals and as many assists in the Bundesliga this season, Sancho has already established himself as a world-beater this season.

Julian Nagelsmann says he rejected Madrid offer

Nagelsmann revealed he turned down Real Madrid offer

RB Leipzig mastermind Julian Nagelsmann has lifted the lid on his Real Madrid rumours, conceding that he did turn down an offer from the Spanish powerhouse.

The young manager has taken the German top-flight by storm, infusing his dynamism and attacking flamboyance into Hoffenheim and now, Leipzig. He recently also became the youngest manager to manage a UCL knockout game, aged just 32.

After he guided Hoffenheim to a Champions League qualification spot just a year after they were an integral part of the relegation scrap, Nagelsmann received an offer from Madrid but turned it down.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he openly revealed:

"I said no to Real but it’s important to say I didn’t have a contract offer. They wanted a meeting. I would have had two weeks to prepare, to learn Spanish. I have a lot of time. I don’t have just five years to earn all the money. I have 10 or 20 years to earn that."

Further adding that experience is key, he mentioned:

“If you’re a manager at 50 then you don’t say no to Real. Now I can decide what is right. Here, I have a chance to make mistakes and learn from them; to become a better manager. You don’t have that at the biggest clubs. If you don’t win, they won’t talk about why. They’ll fire you.”

Leroy Sane does not rule out Manchester City stay

Manchester City v FC Schalke 04 - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Leroy Sane has not ruled out the possibility of penning a new deal with Manchester City amid Bayern Munich's unsettled summer plans.

Sane, presently very close to complete match fitness, was heavily linked with the German champions after they lost both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery. Should he stay at the Etihad, The Telegraph believe that he will sign a bumper, long-term contract.

Sane recently featured for the U-23s, but Pep Guardiola decided not to risk him in City's 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Dortmund set to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham celebrates for Birmingham

If reports from Sport Bild are to be believed, Borussia Dortmund are in line to snap up Birmingham wonder kid Jude Bellingham.

BVB have shaken off fierce competition from Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea for the 16-year-old, who is going to switch to the German top-flight for €35 million.