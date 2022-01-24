Burnely stalemate highlights why Arsenal must sign a prolific striker to be able to compete

Arsenal have largely been hot and cold this season. After a terrible start to the season, the Gunners recovered superbly to go on a run of just one defeat in 12 games between late August and early November.

The last six weeks, though, have seen Mikel Arteta and his side return to their usual inconsistent selves. The Emirates outfit are winless in their last five matches in all competitions, losing three times and drawing twice.

They've struggled to score goals and have also lost their previously impressive clean sheet record. On Sunday, the Gunners once again faltered when they failed to win against Burnley.

Despite dominating in possession and creating some decent chances, Arsenal couldn’t convert any as the game ended goalless.

Toothless Gunners held

Arteta named an attacking line-up to face Sean Dyche’s side, including a front four of Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners went on to have six shots on target against Burnley but none ended up in the back of the net. That the game ended goalless was more because of Arsenal's lack of cutting edge than Burnley's defensive showing.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suspended indefinitely, Arteta's side have lacked a natural goalscorer. Lacazette usually steps up but he cannot be trusted to deliver on a consistent basis.

The majority of Arsenal's goals have come from midfield this season and once Burnley blocked those channels, they were found wanting.

Overall, it was a disappointing afternoon at the Emirates, coupled with a result that leaves the north London club outside the top four places.

Arsenal need a striker

Arteta, during his post-match press conference, was quick to admit that the Gunners needed to make some signings to be able to compete with their rivals.

And top of the Spaniard's shopping list should be a striker. With a proper striker in the team, they could turn several goalless draws into narrow wins.

"We created a number of situations, shots, crosses. But to win this match you need to have a different level of quality, and we lacked that today," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"With the amount of situations we generated, someone has to win you the game if you want to be on top."

He added:

"We have to make the right decisions with players we believe are going to really help us and try to bring the ones that can take us to the next level."

Arsenal are currently only two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and also have two games in hand.

That means qualifying for the Champions League is still very much possible, but they’ll need a proven striker to improve their chances of finishing in the top four.

