Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis, Premier League 2018/19

The Blues were unstoppable at Turf Moor

Chelsea struck four past a hapless Burnley side to extend their unbeaten start to the season in a game where they dominated and fired from all cylinders. Goals from Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek sealed the deal for Sarri's men, who are giving the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool a real tussle at the top of the ladder.

The hosts began brightly but were outclassed by Chelsea's quality. The Blues now have 24 points from their 10 matches - with seven wins and three draws. Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Burnley start on the front foot but Chelsea settle in well

Chelsea took the lead soon after some sustained pressure from Burnley

The Clarets looked a completely different outfit from the one that was mauled by Manchester City last weekend. They started off more comfortably, stuck to their positions and individual roles and kept it ticking.

They played their football smartly, feeding balls into the path of Johann Gudmundsson and the returning Robbie Brady. The latter also whipped a couple of fine set pieces into the box and almost scored with a volley when Arrizabalaga indecisively came out of his lines to grab hold of the ball.

On an overall note, Dyche's men were looking calm and composed in possession. They were also disallowing Chelsea any space to work the ball with, especially in midfield - where Jack Cork had every blade of grass covered.

The Blues albeit, illustrated why they are unbeaten so far this season by finding their quick, safe passes. Barkley smashed a volley onto the ground, which luckily fell to Alvaro Morata's head. However, Joe Hart was equal to it. Moments later, Willian was set free by the same man, but the post denied him.

Those five-six minutes of Chelsea pressure bore fruit as Barkley teed up Morata - who made no mistake and gave his side the lead.

Minutes wore on and the visitors settled with over 60% possession as they knocked it around well and started to look more purposeful and dangerous in the higher thirds of the pitch.

