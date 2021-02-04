Burnley 0-2 Manchester City: Player ratings as the Cityzens extend winning run to 13 games | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City pulled further clear at the top of the Premier League standings after seeing off Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling were on target for the Sky Blues, who became the first team since Arsenal in 2002 to win 13 consecutive games in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's side was off to a flying start when the Brazilian broke the deadlock just three minutes into the game after Nick Pope spilled Bernardo Silva's effort right at him. Sterling then joined in the act towards the end of the first half, thumping the ball into an empty net after a wonderful cross from Ilkay Gundogan.

The Clarets, lurking dangerously close to the relegation zone, didn't test the visitors even once, failing to muster a single effort on target. They remain on 16th while Manchester City move three points clear of Manchester United at the top with a game in hand.

Player ratings for Manchester City

Ederson - 7/10

Yet another clean sheet for Manchester City for the Brazilian custodian, and one of his easiest this season, too, as he didn't have to make a single save to earn it.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Cancelo provided an edge to City's attack with his urgency and brilliant crosses. He also helped Mahrez pile up the pressure on the visitors on the overlap, but his dribbling skills continue to be the most impressive aspect of his game.

John Stones - 7/10

The centre-back was rock solid in defense for Manchester City, whilst also the key to building from the back. He completed a staggering 95% of his passes, made four clearances, and attempted one successful tackle.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

Dias has shored up Manchester City's backline by a great deal since arriving from Benfica, while his partnership with Stones continues to thrive. Together, they've racked up another clean sheet.

John Stones and Ruben Dias starting together at CB:



12 clean sheets in 13 games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QCI8qkf4RK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 3, 2021

Aymeric Laporte - 7/10

He was strong in the air, winning six out of seven aerial duels, and frustrated Burnley on the counter too.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

The Portuguese always found pockets of spaces to work into and even forced the opening goal with a strong effort which Pope couldn't handle, and spilled it for Jesus to head home.

Rodrigo - 7/10

He was an excellent protective cover to the back four and always on hand to impose Burnley's counter-attacking moves.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

The German's influence on Manchester City continued to grow after registering another assist to his name, setting up Sterling with a superb cross. He was creator-in-chief for the Sky Blues tonight, laying five key passes, whilst also completing 94% of his passes.

8 - İlkay Gündoğan has scored (7) or assisted (1) eight goals in his last 10 Premier League games - as many as in his previous 61 appearances combined beforehand. Flourishing. pic.twitter.com/GBxkAGIwWG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

He was key to stringing together passes for Manchester City in the final third for his attacking cohorts and even enjoyed 92% success rate. However, the Algerian was unlucky to have seen his goal ruled out as he was just marginally offside.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Gabriel Jesus nets the opening goal for Manchester City.

It took him only three minutes to find the net as the Brazilian prodded home from close range after Pope spilled Silva's initial effort. His movements, thereafter, continued to be a problem for opposing defenders, though Jesus never threatened the Burnley custodian again.

68 - Gabriel Jesus has scored 68 goals in the 107 games he has started for Manchester City in all competitions, netting in each of his last three starts. Predatory. pic.twitter.com/NuhosMr6cf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

The winger was a sizzling ball of energy and panache, always probing the Burnley defense with mazy runs and incisive passes. Sterling also hit double figures for the season with a simple finish from close range.

154 - Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 154 goals in all competitions under Pep Guardiola (99 goals & 55 assists) - eight more than any other player for Manchester City in this time. Flick. pic.twitter.com/Zq3x1jM3tm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

Substitutes

Oleksander Zinchenko - 7/10

This was a promising cameo off the bench from the Ukrainian for Manchester City, who strung together some good passes and brought more verve and energy to the left-flank than Laporte.