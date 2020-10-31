Burnley 0-3 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as Blues continue winning run | Premier League 2020-21

Hakim Ziyech scored Chelsea’s opener and set up their third on his first start in the Premier League to help his side to a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday in a 2020-21 English Premier League game.

Ziyech’s first-half opener was added to by a powerful header from Kurt Zouma in the second half before Timo Werner also got on the scoresheet with a clinical finish into the far corner.

At the other end, newly-arrived goalkeeper Edouard Mendy extended his run of clean sheets for the Blues as Burnley failed to trouble the Senegalese international and couldn't registering a single shot on target.

The win against Burnley, along with their fourth straight clean sheet in all competitions, sees Chelsea jump to fourth in the Premier League table ahead of their midweek Champions League clash against Rennes.

At the other end of the table, Burnley sunk to last place in the Premier League table on goal difference. They are yet to secure their first win of the season, with a visit to Brighton coming up.

On that note, here are five major talking points from Chelsea’s comprehensive win at Turf Moor.

#1 Hakim Ziyech shines on his first Premier League start for Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech (right) was in fine form on his first Premier League start for Chelsea.

Advertisement

Even though his move from Ajax to Chelsea had been finalised before the summer transfer window officially opened, his injury kept Hakim Ziyech from joining his new teammates on the pitch at the start of the new season.

However, after shaking off his injury setbacks, the Moroccan international recently made his much-awaited Blues debut and has wasted no time in showcasing his quality to the Chelsea faithful.

Fresh from opening his Chelsea account on his first start for the club in the midweek Champions League fixture against Krasnodar, Ziyech repeated the feat on his first Premier League start by opening the scoring against Burnley on Saturday.

2 - Hakim Ziyech is the first player to score in both of his first two starts for Chelsea in all competitions since Diego Costa in August 2014. Arrival. #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/MHbBXefa1d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2020

The 27-year-old went on to add an assist to his tally in an impressive display, setting up fellow new arrival Timo Werner to score Chelsea's third before he was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi with 15 minutes left to play.

Advertisement

Despite his delayed introduction to the side, Ziyech seems to have slotted seamlessly into the Chelsea forward line. He has struck up a good relationship with his fellow attackers, with whom he has linked up well while displaying his trademark range of accurate and incisive passes.

If his initial displays are anything to go by, Chelsea look to have added an extremely potent attacking weapon to their arsenal.

#2 Burnley's gameplan needs a major revamp

It was yet another disappointing outing at home for Burnley in the Premier League.

Under Sean Dyche in the Premier League, Burnley have established themselves as a team that is extremely well-organised and well-drilled, making them difficult opponents in the English top flight.

Their defensive approach has served them well over the years, especially at home, where they have proved themselves to be extremely tough to break down.

Unfortunately for the Clarets, their Premier League opponents have started to find ways to bypass their defence. Moreover, Burnley's focus on defending deep seems to have greatly nullified the attacking threat they possess.

As a result, Burnley find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table after six games played, having earned a solitary point from a goalless draw against West Brom amidst five defeats. In this period, Burnley have scored just three goals, conceded 12, and are yet to score a single goal at home.

Sean Dyche needs to implement swift changes in his side’s approach if he is to prevent another relegation to the Championship this season.