Burnley 0-3 Chelsea: Blues Player Ratings from commanding win at Turf Moor | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea cruised past Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League, as Frank Lampard's side registered a comfortable 3-0 win with a bright attacking display.

Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea the lead in his first Premier League start, after being set up by Tammy Abraham. Kurt Zouma scored off a set-piece in the second half, before Timo Werner wrapped up the points after Ziyech set him up.

Chelsea were in control of proceedings throughout the game, as Burnley looked disjointed and barely able to string an attack together.

After the 4-0 win over Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday, this game was a terrific way for Frank Lampard's side to build momentum.

Here's how each player fared for Chelsea.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Four consecutive clean sheets for Edouard Mendy! ⛔️ #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/24qeTu8JpO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2020

He was absolutely in command of everything he did. Chelsea did have a few set-pieces to defend, but Mendy generally took pressure off the defenders by coming forward to claim authoritatively.

Advertisement

Reece James - 6/10

James combined pretty well with Ziyech and Kai Havertz down the right flank for Chelsea. His overlapping runs allowed Ziyech to drift in-field and attack the Burnley centre-backs.

Kurt Zouma - 7/10

Zouma got himself another Premier League goal, with another very good header. He had a couple of nervy moments in dealing with the physicality of Chris Wood in the first half, but he came through them unscathed.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Silva was once again outstanding as the leader of the Chelsea defence. Against a side that play the way Burnley do, it was important for him to take charge, win his aerial duels and organize those around him, and he did.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Throughout the game, Chilwell was an excellent outlet for Chelsea down the left flank. He kept making runs beyond Werner and onto the byline to trouble Matt Lowton and Josh Brownhill all game.

Advertisement

N'Golo Kante - 6/10

Against a side like Burnley, it is important to win as many second balls as you can. That is what Kante did in this game. He was a rock in front of his back four.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Mount started in a deeper midfield role in this game, and quietly went about his job really well. He exhibited terrific passing range in this game.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

What stood out straightaway from this game was Havertz's work-rate. He kept dropping deep to win balls off Burnley midfielders to set off Chelsea attacks. A terrific performance.

Hakim Ziyech - 9/10

The Moroccan marked his first Premier League start with a goal and an assist. Ziyech's goal was assisted by some dodgy goalkeeping from Nick Pope, but it was a clean strike nonetheless.

Timo Werner - 7/10

Werner was a late inclusion in the starting XI after Christian Pulisic pulled up in the warm-ups. He had a good game though, starting from the left flank. He finished the game with his second Premier League goal of the season.

Tammy Abraham - 7/10

Abraham had a good game, with his hold-up play particularly good against a pair of tough defenders in Kevin Long and James Tarkowski. He assisted Ziyech's goal, that gave Chelsea the lead.

Substitutes

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6/10

Hudson-Odoi looked lively after coming on to replace Ziyech in the 73rd minute of the game.

Olivier Giroud - 6/10

Giroud had the ball in the back of the net once, but he was denied by the offside flag, and rightly so.

Advertisement

Jorginho - N/A

The Italian replaced Havertz in second-half stoppage time.