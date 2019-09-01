Burnley 0-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points | Premier League 2019/20

Liverpool make it four wins out of four at Turf Moor.

Liverpool secured their fourth win of the season in as many games, with a comfortable 3-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor. The win takes Liverpool to the top of the table, and they lead City by two points.

The Reds took the lead in the 33rd minute after Alexander-Arnold's intended cross deflected off Chris Wood's back and took it looping over a helpless Nick Pope. Burnley saw themselves two goals down in the 37th minute as Ben Mee's blunder resulted in Roberto Firmino assisting Sadio Mane.

After the restart, Liverpool had quite a few chances to increase their lead and sealed the game ten minutes from time after Firmino slotted the ball past Pope into the bottom corner. Without any further delay, let us take a look at the five talking points from the game at Turf Moor.

#5 Visible gulf in class as Liverpool stroll past Burnley

Classy Liverpool get the job done against Burnley.

Over the years, Burnley have often made life difficult for the best of teams, with Liverpool being no strangers. Saturday's game between Liverpool and Burnley also highlighted the enormous gulf between these two sides.

The hosts had a chance to take the lead in the initial stages of the first half when Chris Wood's effort was well saved by Adrian. Other than that, Burnley often defended deep, allowing Liverpool to set their camp in Burnley's half.

Burnley's defense was breached after a freak deflection off Chris Wood's back saw the ball loop over Nick Pope and find it's way to the back of the net. In search of an immediate response, the home side were forced to concede possession in key areas of the field (due to Liverpool's high press).

One such instance was when Ben Mee carelessly conceded possession to Roberto Firmino who teed up Sadio Mane for Liverpool's second. Since then, Liverpool took control of proceedings and wrapped up the game ten minutes from time via Roberto Firmino.

A notable point of discussion is the manner in which Liverpool controlled the game in walking pace and capitalized on mistakes made by Burnley. The Clarets looked bereft of any ideas upfront and were well marshaled by Matip and van Dijk. Overall, the game showed the enormous gulf in class between both sides, with the superior team emerging with three points.

