Burnley 0-3 Manchester City: 5 talking points as Erling Haaland brace fires champions to big win on opening day | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City prevailed 3-0 over Burnley at Turf Moor on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Prolific striker Erling Haaland netted a brace while Rodri added a third late on as the champions are up and running in the new season.

It took City less than four minutes into the kick-off to find the lead as Haaland made a cool finish to break the deadlock. In the 36th minute, the Norwegian came back to haunt the Clarets with another spectacular strike into the top corner.

Burnley, who gained promotion from the EFL Championship just a year after their relegation from the Premier League, improved after the break, resisting City's attack. However, with just a quarter of an hour left, Rodri managed to add a third goal following a penalty-box scramble.

A perfect start to the campaign for the three-time defending champions.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#5 New season, same old Manchester City

Manchester City created history last season by becoming just the second team in the Premier League era to win three titles in a row. Many at this point would expect them to drop off a little, but the champions had no issues brushing aside the newly promoted Burnley at Turf Moor.

With the peerless Erling Haaland leading their charge with aplomb once again, the Sky Blues handed the Clarets a baptism of fire on their top-flight return. In fact, the visitors finished with nearly three times as many shots (17) as Burnley (6) and eight times as many (8 to 1) on target, while keeping a mammoth 66 percent possession.

#4 Manchester City dealt with De Bruyne's injury blow

Midway through the opening stanza, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne went off with a knock. He was seen clutching his hamstring and just 23 minutes into the match, the Belgian was subbed in favor of Mateo Kovacic.

In his last official game before this one, the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June, De Bruyne had a similar issue as the midfielder went off early in the game.

City will hope it's not serious, but his participation in their UEFA Super Cup encounter with Sevilla on Wednesday is a doubt now.

#3 Burnley display encouraging fighting spirit

Despite falling behind very early on in the match, Burnley weren't cowed down and displayed a fighting spirit that promises better days ahead.

The Clarets defended with grit and determination, following City players like shadows and suppressing passing lanes.

It took a second Haaland goal to truly subdue Vincent Kompany's side but there were a few good moments for them at the other end of the field too. Just the clinical edge was lacking.

If Burnley are able to improve in the days and weeks ahead, a survival in the Premier League won't be out of reach.

#2 Mateo Kovacic impresses on Manchester City debut

Mateo Kovacic played his first official game for Manchester City since joining from Chelsea in the summer and looked right at home.

The Croatian was nonchalant in his passing and registered a completion rate of 95 percent, including one key pass. He pressed hard for the ball too, winning four ground duels and making two tackles.

With Ilkay Gundogan joining Barcelona, there was a void in the midfield for City to fill. Looks like Kovacic is going to do that effectively going forward.

#1 Erling Haaland knows no stopping

Having struck an incredible 36 goals in the Premier League last season, Erling Haaland has begun the new season with a sensational first-half brace, continuing from where he left off.

It took him barely four minutes to open his account for the season, smashing home from close range after Rodri converted Kevin De Bruyne's pass into his path. In the 36th minute, the 23-year-old added a second, curling a spectacular effort into the top corner from Julian Alvarez's pass.

Too bad he couldn't bag an opening day hat-trick, but a double is good enough.