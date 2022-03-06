Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: 5 talking points as second-half blitz helps visitors to thumping win | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea produced an emphatic display to down Burnley 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's men scored four times in the second half, with Kai Havertz bagging a quickfire brace.

Burnley enjoyed the better chances of the game in the first half, with Wout Weghorst and Dwight McNeil falling short of giving the hosts the lead. Though only four players from their win over Luton Town in the FA Cup on Thursday started, Burnley appeared fatigued against the Blues.

Sean Dyche would've been very happy with the performance his side delivered in the first half. However, he could only watch from the sidelines as his side crumbled against the inspired Blues.

While Burnley squandered the chance to come out of the relegation zone. Chelsea have made it three league wins on the bounce to remain third in the points table. On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Thiago Silva making himself irreplaceable at the back for Chelsea

There was nothing much to take away from the first half for Chelsea, but they were lucky not to concede a goal. Dwight McNeil fired his shot over the crossbar in front of an empty net in the 29th minute. However, it was a crucial clearance from Thiago Silva against Weghorst's effort that kept the scoreline intact.

Burnley attacked on the counter after Saul Niguez's long throw-in was intercepted by Ashley Westwood. The midfielder passed the ball to Aaron Lennon, whose cross into the box was hit on the volley by Weghorst. Silva, though, made a goal-line clearance.

The Brazilian defender boasted a 95.5% pass accuracy on the night. He also led his side in aerial duels and clearances, both four apiece.

#4 Reece James dazzles in first start for club in over three months

Reece James was back in the starting XI for Chelsea for the first time since December. He has recovered from a hamstring injury, and made a couple of appearances from the bench last week.

The wing-back was back on the scoresheet, and also picked up an assist as the Blues demolished Burnley. James broke the deadlock just two minutes after the restart. He made a brilliant run following Trevoh Chalobah's pass, and produced a brilliant finish to find the back of the net.

That player is Reece James. Only one defender in Europe's top five divisions has scored 5+ goals and provided 5+ assists in the league this season...That player is Reece James. Only one defender in Europe's top five divisions has scored 5+ goals and provided 5+ assists in the league this season...That player is Reece James. 😤 https://t.co/ZRegCsOt25

Just eight minutes later, his cross prompted Nick Pope to commit off his line, and Havertz made it 3-0 for the Blues.

#3 Chelsea display their quality in ten minutes of absolute dominance in second half

The visitors turned the game on its head in the first ten minutes of the second half. Burnley were quickly dispossessed as the Blues scored from their first shot on target.

Two defenders combined for the opener, with Chalobah setting up James in the 47th minute. Before the hosts could reorganise themselves, Havertz doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, tapping in from Christian Pulisic's cross.

Havertz added a third in the 55th minute, with the Blues' lightning-quick transition play being too much for the Clarets to handle. Pulisic delivered the final blow, tapping in from close range, after James Tarkowski conceded possession rather comically in the 69th minute.

#2 Burnley concede four times for the first time this season

Burnley had a decent record in home games this season, conceding 12 goals before the clash against the Blues. It looked as though the game was heading for yet another low-scoring affair, as the first half ended goalless.

However, the visiting side upped the ante to score four times in 24 minutes after the restart. It was the first time the hosts let in four goals this season, having last suffered a defeat with the same scoreline in May against Leeds United.

It was Burnley's second defeat in a row in the league, putting under pressure as they continue to chase safety this season.

#1 Kai Havertz the main man under Thomas Tuchel?

Kai Havertz has benefitted immensely from the arrival of Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. He scored a memorable winner against Manchester City in the Champions League final last season, and has regained some form in recent outings.

He has four goals in his last five games across competitions for the Blues, scoring twice in three minutes against Burnley. Interestingly, no player has found the back of the net more often than the German forward under Tuchel at the Blues this season.

There was an element of luck to Havertz's second goal. However, at 22, he has a lot of potential to hone his goalscoring skills.

