Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: Blues Player ratings as Havertz brace fires Tuchel's men to convincing win | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea swept aside a hapless Burnley side 4-0 at Turf Moor, courtesy of strikes from Reece James and Christian Pulisic either side of a Kai Havertz brace.

Chelsea dominated possession, but struggled to create goalscoring chances in the first half. However, the Blues came back roaring after the break, netting three goals in eight minutes to end the game as a contest.

Thomas Tuchel's men needed less than two minutes after the interval to break the deadlock, with Reece James firing a superb opener into the bottom-left corner. Kai Havertz doubled the Blues' lead moments later with a well-taken header at the back post.

The German then added a third, poking in a James cross from close range. Things went from bad to worse for Burnley in the 69th minute. James Tarkowski's error allowed Christian Pulisic to score a fourth as the Blues wrapped up a convincing win.

On that note, here's a look at the Chelsea player ratings from the game:

Edouard Mendy - 6/10

Mendy had very little to do for most of the game, thanks to Burnley's wayward shooting. He was particularly uninvolved and untested, making no saves in the match.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

Chalobah looked a bit rusty, and made a couple of dreadful mistakes, especially in the first half. However, he looked much better after the break, providing the assist for Chelsea's opener.

Thiago Silva - 8/10

Silva put in a leader-like performance at the heart of Chelsea's defence. He was vocal in organising his defence, and showcased some excellent build-up play. The Brazilian was calm and composed at the back, dealing well with Burnley's attacks.

Antonio Rudiger - 8/10

Rudiger was extremely solid throughout the 90 minutes. He made some brilliant runs to carry the ball forward for Chelsea, almost bagging a goal on the night.

Reece James - 9/10

James was a constant threat to the Burnley defence, especially in the second half.

He showcased brilliant composure with the ball at his feet, scoring a superb opener to unlock a well-organised Burnley rearguard.

Jorginho - 8/10

Jorginho showcased an adept reading of the game, and kept play ticking with his neat and accurate passes. He was crucial to Chelsea's build-up play, and dictated the pace of the game brilliantly throughout the 90 minutes.

N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Kante lost the ball in a couple of dangerous instances during the first half. However, he improved significantly after the break, and was crucial in breaking Burnley's advances down the middle.

Saul Niguez - 4/10

Niguez struggled to get to the pace of the game. His decision-making down the left flank was horrid at times. He was arguably the Blues' worst player on the night.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Mount put in a diligent performance for the Blues. He was tidy and efficient with his link-up play. However, the midfielder struggled to create decent goalscoring opportunities all evening.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Havertz initially seemed to struggle, but he grew into the game as it wore on.

He truly came to life in the second half, scoring a brilliant brace to well and truly take the game away from Burnley. It was a wonderful performance from the German.

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

Pulisic was a constant threat to Burnley's backline. He was lively in the second half, scoring a well-taken goal, and also providing an assist for Havertz's first goal.

Ratings of Chelsea's substitutes against Burnley

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

Loftus-Cheek came on in the 71st minute to replace James. The midfielder slotted in seamlessly to help the Blues dictate proceedings.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic came on as a 71st-minute substitute for Kante. Like Loftus-Cheek, he also helped the Blues control the game.

Timo Werner - N/A

Coming on as a 78th-minute replacement for Mount, Werner didn't play long enough to be rated.

