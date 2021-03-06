Burnley 1-1 Arsenal: 5 talking points as the Clarets force a share of the spoils | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal were left to rue missed opportunities, as they failed to beat Burnley yet again this season, playing out a 1-1 Premier League draw with the Clarets at Turf Moor. The result leaves the Gunners tenth in the league table, five points behind seventh-placed Liverpool, while Burnley move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Gunners could not have asked for a better start to the game, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squeezed a low shot past Nick Pope at the near post in the sixth minute to give Arsenal the lead.

However, the visitors spurned numerous opportunities to kill the game as a contest, but their profligacy came back to haunt them, as Granit Xhaka's error gifted Burnley the equaliser. The midfielder saw his panicked clearance getting cannoned off Chris Wood and into the net in the 39th minute.

The second half began in a tame fashion, but both sides spurning gilt-edged chances to score the winner, with Chris Wood, Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos, all coming close.

As is the norm in the Premier League, VAR also had a key part to play in this game. But eventually, the match ended in a stalemate, with both sides left to rue what might have been.

5 - Burnley have drawn five consecutive home league games for the third time in their history, after a run of six games ending in April 1936 and a run of five ending in October 1997. Eventful. #BURARS pic.twitter.com/a3GEEnVFpx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2021

On that note, here are five talking points from the game:

#1 Arsenal's Granit Xhaka continues his Burnley nightmare

Granit Xhaka hogged the headlines against Burnley once again.

Oh Granit.

It was all going so well. Ever since his red card against Burnley earlier in the season, Granit Xhaka has been one of Arsenal's best, if not the most, dependable player. The Swiss midfielder has played every minute since coming back and has been one of the first names in Mikel Arteta's teamsheet.

Indeed, the Arsenal player looked quite good for much of the first half against Burnley - covering for his teammates, making interceptions and playing some delightfully-lofted passes to his forwards.

Yet, football can be a cruel mistress. When Xhaka received the ball from Bernd Leno in the 39th minute, it was almost inevitable an error would follow, and that is what ensued.

8 - Since the start of 2016-17, Granit Xhaka has made more errors leading to goals (8) than any other outfield player in the Premier League. Disaster. #BURARS pic.twitter.com/VAzt53Z9sV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2021

The Arsenal midfielder looked visibly affected in the second half. The Swiss midfielder has come back from such moments before, but Xhaka would like to forget his latest Arsenal outing and look to move on.

#2 VAR creates controversy yet again

Eric Pieters was lucky to escape conceding a penalty.y

It's getting depressingly familiar, but the standards of officiating in the Premier League have been pitiful this season, something that came to the fore in Arsenal's game at Burnley too. Even with the aid of high-definition cameras and multiple replays, the fact that VAR so often comes to the wrong decision is quite concerning.

Eric Pieters ought to have conceded a penalty for a handball late on, but the official word from the VAR concerned 'proximity'. However, the law states that if the body is made bigger with an arm being in an unnatural position, proximity does not come into question.

One only needs to look at the image above to come to a conclusion about the state of Eric Pieters' arm: away from the body, with a motion towards the ball - it's frankly abysmal how poor the refereeing standards have become.

So, the Law specifically says if the player has made their body unnaturally bigger, distance doesn't matter.



So, both Kevin Friend and PGMOL have either got the Law completely wrong (which feels unlikely, given their expertise) or decided that Pieters is in a natural position — Jonny Singer (@Jonny_Singer) March 6, 2021

What ought to infuriate football fans further is that moments later, VAR did prove its efficacy - correctly ruling out Eric Pieters' red card after the ball had struck his shoulder on the line.

