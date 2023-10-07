Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points as the Blues score four or more for the first time since April 2022 | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea secured a dominant 4-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, October 7.

The Clarets secured their first win of the season in their last league outing - a 2-1 win over Luton Town. Having struggled to find form, that win was crucial for Vincent Kompany and his men as they moved out of the relegation zone. The Belgian named a strong lineup for this game.

The Blues, on the other hand, secured a clinical 2-0 win over Fulham in their last game. Despite suffering an injury scare, striker Armando Broja returned straight to the lineup for this game as Mauricio Pochettino looked to build on the momentum.

Both teams made decent starts to the contest but it was Burnley who found themselves on the front foot after 15 minutes. Forwards Lyle Foster and Wilson Odobert combined to score as the former assisted the latter, who slotted it past Robert Sanchez with a cool finish.

Chelsea were handed a boost in their search for an equalizer as Raheem Sterling's cross took a wicked deflection off Ameen Al-Dakhil as the Blues leveled the game before half-time.

Chelsea made a strong start to the second period and were awarded a penalty just five minutes following the restart. Sterling made his way into the box and was brought down by Burnley defender Vitinho. Cole Palmer then stepped up to grab his first goal for the Blues to make it 2-1.

Raheem Sterling then grabbed a deserved goal for himself following a lovely assist from Conor Gallagher to play him through on goal for a simple finish. Substitute Nicolas Jackson rounded off the rout with a smart finish in the 74th minute.

Chelsea secured a 4-1 win over Burnley, and on that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Burnley grab an early lead after a smooth move

Burnley looked to put Chelsea on the back foot as they made a positive start to the game. Forwards Wilson Odobert and Lyle Foster looked to run at defenders and take them on as the Clarets pushed forward. The pair combined to score the first goal of the game after 15 minutes.

Foster drove forward with the ball before playing it wide to Odobert, who made a diagonal run towards goal. He kept his composure and waited for Cucurella to commit before picking his spot in the bottom-right corner to make it 1-0.

#4. An own goal brought Chelsea back into the contest

The Blues looked to force their way back into the game and pushed forward in search of a leveler. Raheem Sterling took matters into his own hands and made good runs with the ball down the left wing.

On one occasion, he attempted a cross which took a wicked deflection off Ameen Al-Dakhil and nestled into Burnley's net.

#3. Cole Palmer scored his first goal for the Blues from the spot

Sterling continued to make inroads into Burnley's defensive third and caused them all sorts of problems with his trickery in and around the box. He was subject to many decent tackles by the opponents but often also found a way past them. On one occasion, he made his way into the 18-yard box and was brought down by Vitinho. Referee Stuart Attwell pointed straight to the spot.

Cole Palmer was handed the ball and given the opportunity to grab his first goal for the Blues. He sent goalkeeper James Trafford the wrong way to make it 2-1 to the visitors. He also bagged his first assist for the club shortly after, setting up Nicolas Jackson.

#2. Sterling scores to cap off a lovely individual performance

Having played a part in the leveler and the go-ahead goal, Sterling did not seem satisfied with his own performance and pushed forward in search of more. He was rewarded for his persistence as Conor Gallagher played him through on goal with a lovely weighted pass. Sterling kept his cool and slotted the ball past Trafford to make it 3-1.

#1. Chelsea score more than four in a game for the first time since April 2022

Pochettino's magic seems to slowly start showing its effects as Chelsea looked fluid going forward in a rampant attacking display. It was the first time they scored four or more goals in a game since 9th April 2022, when they smashed Southampton 6-0 at home.

Coincidentally, their last outing against Burnley also resulted in four goals as they ran out 4-0 winners over the Clarets in March 2022 - the last time they were in the Premier League.