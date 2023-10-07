Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Raheem Sterling stars with a stellar performance in a drubbing | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea secured a rampant 4-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, October 7.

The Blues secured a deserved 2-0 win over Fulham in their last outing as Mykhaylo Mudryk finally grabbed his first goal for the club. Armando Broja also scored but suffered an injury scare, but was fit to make it back to the XI for this one.

Mauricio Pochettino fielded a full-strength lineup for this game.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea and Burnley both made good starts to the game but the hosts found themselves in dreamland as winger Wilson Odobert gave them the lead after 15 minutes. The visitors tried to find a way back into the contest leading up to the interval and were helped with a stroke of luck just before half-time.

Ameen Al-Dakhil deflected Raheem Sterling attempted cross into his own net as the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 at the break.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea looked positive as the came out for the second half with great confidence. Raheem Sterling won them a penalty just five minutes after the restart as Cole Palmer stepped up and scored his first-ever goal for the Blues.

Sterling then got on the scoresheet himself following a sweet pass by Conor Gallagher to play him through on goal. Substitute Nicolas Jackson rounded off the scoring as he grabbed the Blues' fourth goal of the game after 74 minutes.

The game ended 4-1 in Chelsea's favor. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 6.5/10

Sanchez had a decent game but was seldom tested between the sticks.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5/10

Cucurella had a rush of blood to the head early in the game and kicked out at an opponent and was lucky to only see yellow.

Axel Disasi - 6.5/10

Disasi looked composed in defense for the Blues. He passed the ball with 96% accuracy, including three long balls. He also won two duels.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

Silva had a good game but was booked for a foul in the first half. He won four duels, making two tackles and two clearances. Silva also played four long balls.

Levi Colwill - 6.5/10

Colwill seems to have made the left-back position his own and put in an encouraging performance.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

Gallagher was great on the ball and played well in midfield. He won seven duels, making three tackles and two interceptions. He also played one key pass, which was an assist for Sterling.

Moises Caicedo - 7.5/10

Caicedo had a good game but was booked for time-wasting in the second half. He won four duels and played two key passes.

Enzo Fernandez - 7.5/10

Enzo Fernandez played well but was booked for arguing with the referee in the first period. He won seven duels and played an incredible 12 long balls as he distributed it perfectly.

Cole Palmer - 7.5/10

Palmer grabbed his first goal for the Blues from the penalty spot with a cool effort. He also grabbed an assist late in the game as he set up Jackon for Chelsea's fourth.

Armando Broja - 6.5/10

Broja had a decent game but was unable to grab a goal as his only shot was blocked.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5/10

Sterling forced the equalizer for Chelsea as his attempted cross deflected off Ameen Al-Dakhil and bounced into the goal. He won a penalty in the second half and also bagged a goal in a complete performance.

Substitutes

Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

Jackson came on at half-time and scored late in the game in a decent performance.

Mykhaylo Mudryk & Ian Maatsen - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.