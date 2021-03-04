Burnley vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley are set to play host to Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City yesterday at Turf Moor. A goal from Czech Republic international Matej Vydra for Burnley was cancelled out by a goal from Nigerian attacker Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City.

Arsenal, on the other hand, beat Leicester City 3-1 last Sunday at the King Power Stadium. Goals from experienced Brazilian centre-back David Luiz, French forward Alexandre Lacazette and Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe sealed the deal for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans scored the consolation goal for the Foxes.

Burnley vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Burnley beating ten-man Arsenal 1-0. A second-half own goal from star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured the win for Burnley. Arsenal had Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka sent off in the second-half.

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-D-D-W

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-W-L-L

Burnley vs Arsenal Team News

Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be unable to call upon the services of striker Ashley Barnes, while there are doubts over the availability of Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady.

Injured: Ashley Barnes

Doubtful: Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal could be without Icelandic goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson and talented young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mikel Arteta is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Runar Alex Runarsson, Emile Smith Rowe

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez

👏| Matt Lowton made his 150th league appearance for the Clarets this evening. pic.twitter.com/48hZxQDKVr — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 3, 2021

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Burnley vs Arsenal Prediction

Burnley are currently 15th in the league table, six points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, who have played a game less. The ability of Sean Dyche's side to soak pressure and strangle games makes them a tough team to play against.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are 10th in the Premier League table, and have been an inconsistent team throughout the season. They have won only two of their last five league games, and the Gunners have had to rely on young stars like Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka to get them out of tough situations.

💬 "We know [England] are looking at them. We are extremely happy and proud.



"That means we can provide some talent that has come through our academy and there is nothing better for us than that."



🗣 @m8arteta on our Young Lions pic.twitter.com/UmMChQLjAX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 3, 2021

Arsenal have what it takes to beat Burnley, but it will not be an easy match.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal

