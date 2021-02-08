Burnley vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Burnley are set to play host to Bournemouth at Turf Moor tomorrow for the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the English Premier League. A goal from centre-back Lewis Dunk for Brighton & Hove Albion in the first-half was cancelled out by a goal from Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson for Burnley in the second-half.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, beat Aitor Karanka's Birmingham City 3-2 on Saturday in the EFL Championship. Goals from Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma, former Arsenal and West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere and Denmark international Philip Billing secured the win for Bournemouth. A brace from attacker Scott Hogan proved to be a mere consolation for Birmingham City.

Burnley vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Burnley hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost two and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Burnley beating Bournemouth 3-0. Second-half goals from Czech Republic international Matej Vydra, forward Jay Rodriguez and young winger Dwight McNeil ensured victory for Burnley.

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-L-W-W

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-L-L

Burnley vs Bournemouth Team News

Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche could be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Josh Brownhill, New Zealand international Chris Wood, left-back Charlie Taylor and Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chris Wood, Josh Brownhill, Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Bournemouth could be without striker Dominic Solanke. Other than that there are no known injury issues and interim manager Jonathan Woodgate is expected to have a fully fit squad to pick from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dominic Solanke

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, Ben Mee, Matthew Lowton, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens, Ashley Westwood, Josh Benson, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Will Dennis, Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Chris Mepham, Diego Rico, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Ben Pearson, Sam Surridge, Shane Long, Rodrigo Riquelme

Burnley vs Bournemouth Prediction

Burnley are currently 17th in the league table, eight points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham. Sean Dyche has done an impressive job at the club, as the Clarets, despite their league position, continue to be a tough team to beat.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 6th in the league table, and a poor run of form saw the club sack manager Jason Tindall. They have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as the interim manager, with the Cherries aiming to get promoted to the Premier League.

This is a game that could go either way, but Bournemouth have struggled recently and a win for Burnley seems likely.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Bournemouth

