Cristiano Ronaldo's contract a source of worry for Juventus: Reports

Serie A giants Juventus have turned their attention towards the contract situations of their various stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

A host of Juventus stars have a contract at the club till 2022, including attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, as well as the versatile Juan Cuadrado.

Juventus also have three loan players in their squad, in the form of Alvaro Morata, Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa. All three players have done well this season, and it looks likely that they will be signed on permanent deals.

Juventus have been keen to reduce the age of the squad, and let go of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi in the summer, with German midfielder Sami Khedira joining Hertha Berlin in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 22 goals in 23 games this season.



He turns 36 on Friday 🍷 pic.twitter.com/DH2yhrQHTo — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 2, 2021

It remains to be seen how they proceed regarding the contracts of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, with both attackers linked with various top clubs.

Juventus willing to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have been key players for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a club-record fee of €100 million, and has been in impressive form for the club.

The 35-year old has made 112 appearances in all competitions so far and scored 87 goals, and is arguably Juventus' most important player.

However, the Portugal international is on astronomical wages at the club, and it has been suggested that Juventus could let go of Ronaldo. The forward has been linked with a return to Manchester United, while Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain have also been mooted as a potential destination.

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala has also been linked with a move away from Juventus in the past. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur showed an interest in signing him some time ago, while Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been suggested.

The Old Lady were linked with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Roma attacker Edin Dzeko in January, but a move failed to materialise. Brazilian left-back Marcelo was suggested as a possible signing from Real Madrid as well.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici to @SkySport: "We're in talks to extend Paulo Dybala's contract. He wants to stay and we want to keep him, he's part of our future. We'll continue the negotiations to find an agreement". ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus #Dybala — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2020

