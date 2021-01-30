Reports: Juventus willing to swap Sami Khedira for Roma's Edin Dzeko

Serie A giants Juventus are interested in swapping midfielder Sami Khedira for Roma's Edin Dzeko.

According to reports, Juventus are interested in signing Roma striker Edin Dzeko, having been linked with the player during the summer transfer window.

Dzeko has enjoyed a stellar stint at Roma since joining the club in 2015 from Manchester City. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has made 242 appearances in all competitions, scoring 114 goals.

Juventus are considering a move for Dzeko, and would be willing to swap Sami Khedira.

Khedira is no longer a part of Juventus' plans, and the club tried to let go of him in the summer. However, a move failed to materialise, despite interest from clubs like Everton.

Sami Khedira looks set to leave Juventus in the near future and has told his agent to orchestrate a move to the Premier League.



Calciomercato reports Everton are currently leading the race to sign the German midfielder. pic.twitter.com/tpcj6WlpwJ — Goal (@goal) November 26, 2020

The Germany international has once again been linked with the Toffees, while clubs like West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been suggested as potential destinations for the 33-year old.

Juventus interested in signing a striker amid Dzeko links

Sami Khedira could leave Juventus soon

Juventus were interested in signing Dzeko last summer, as they looked to bolster their attacking ranks.

They eventually signed Spanish striker Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, and the 28-year old has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring 13 goals.

However, Juventus are keen on signing another striker, with Dzeko and Chelsea's Olivier Giroud seen as targets for the club. With Chelsea recently appointing Thomas Tuchel as their new manager, it remains unlikely that Giroud will leave the club.

Dzeko, on the other hand, could very well be on his way out. A return to Manchester City has been mooted as well, apart from persistent links with Juventus.

Juventus have been an inconsistent unit this season, and are 4th in the league table. They are seven points behind league leaders AC Milan, but have a game in hand.

Dzeko's potential arrival will give manager Andrea Pirlo another dimension to his attack, which already has stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

There have also been reports that Inter Milan are interested in signing the 34-year old Dzeko; rumours have suggested that a swap deal could see Alexis Sanchez join Roma with Dzeko moving to Antonio Conte's Inter Milan.

There’s still *no* agreement between Inter and AS Roma for the swap deal Edin Dzeko-Alexis Sanchez. If Inter won’t change any detail of the deal in the next hours, it will collapse. 🔵 @SkySport #Inter #Roma — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2021

