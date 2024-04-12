Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

Burnley will attempt to pick up a crucial win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as they endeavour to escape the relegation zone.

The Clarets remain six points from safety with just six matches remaining in the 2023-24 Premier League season. Vincent Kompany's men have picked up only four wins so far this term and things are looking rather grim for them as far as surviving the drop is concerned.

Burnley's three-game unbeaten streak got snapped last Saturday as Everton beat them 1-0 at Goodison Park with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the match's only goal in first-half stoppage-time.

Ahead of a massive game against Sheffield United next weekend, Burnley will be desperate for a positive result against the Seagulls this Saturday.

Roberto De Zerbi's future has become the topic of much speculation as Brighton enter the home straight of the 2023-24 season. The Seagulls are winless in their last three matches with their latest outing ending in a 3-0 loss to league leaders Arsenal.

Brighton are currently 10th in the table and their chances of making it to Europe are dwindling. De Zerbi's men will face Manchester City next weekend, so a victory over Burnley will be important for them.

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have lost just one of their last seven Premier League meetings with Burnley.

Brighton have picked up just two wins in their last 11 Premier League matches against Burnley and both victories came at Turf Moor (2-1 in July 2020 and 2-1 in August 2021).

Burnley have earned four points from their last two Premier League home matches, just one fewer than they picked up from their first 14 at Turf Moor this term.

Burnley have scored nine goals from outside the box in the Premier League so far this season. Only Manchester City have scored more (12).

Brighton have failed to score in only two of their last 41 Premier League outings.

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Neither Burnley nor Brighton have much going for them in terms of momentum. Burnley's inability to pick up victories could cost them survival but they will fancy their chances against an uninspiring Brighton. However, the two sides are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes