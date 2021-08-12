Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Burnley are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Cadiz in a friendly game a few days ago. Goals from midfielders Martin Calderon and Alex Fernandez ensured victory for Cadiz.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Getafe in a friendly fixture. Goals from Uruguayan centre-back Erick Cabaco and experienced midfielder David Timor secured the win for Getafe.

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Brighton & Hove Albion have won four games, lost four and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from centre-back Lewis Dunk for Brighton & Hove Albion was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson for Burnley.

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Burnley

Burnley will be without veteran midfielder Dale Stephens and Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long, while there are doubts over the availability of right-back Matthew Lowton. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sean Dyche is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Dale Stephens, Kevin Long

Doubtful: Matthew Lowton

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter will be unable to call upon the services of England international Danny Welbeck, talented young right-back Tariq Lamptey, versatile defender Dan Burn, Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen and Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Injured: Moises Caicedo, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Kjell Scherpen, Danny Welbeck

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Matej Vydra

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross, Enock Mwepu, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Neal Maupay

Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Burnley have acquired centre-back Nathan Collins from Championship side Stoke City, but have done little business after that. Winger Dwight McNeil was linked with clubs like Aston Villa and Everton have so far Burnley have managed to keep hold of their star, and once again the club will rely on the wizardry of Sean Dyche to keep them in the Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, have sold star centre-back Ben White to Arsenal for big money. They are yet to replace the England international. Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu has arrived from Red Bull Salzburg, and talented Japanese forward Kaoru Mitoma has been signed as well. However, Mitoma has been sent out on loan to Union SG for the season.

The problem last season for the Seagulls was not converting their chances, and they are yet to address that issue. Burnley are renowned for absorbing pressure and defending deep, and this has served them well so far. A draw seems to be the ideal result.

Prediction: Burnley 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

