Burnley vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

Burnley take on Bristol City on Saturday as matchday 39 of the Championship beckons. Both sides are in the top half of the points table.

Scott Parker's Burnley are fresh off a 2-0 win at Swansea just before the international break. Both goals came in the first half, with Josh Brownhill breaking the deadlock inside four minutes before Jaidon Anthony also entered the scoresheet 18 minutes later.

With a fourth win in five games, the Clarets are right on the coattails of leaders Leeds United, trailing by just two points. Parker's side are third in the standings with 78 points from 38 games, winning 21.

Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are coming off a 2-1 home win over Norwich City two weeks ago. Mark Sykes and Nahki Wells strikes inside 23 minutes put Bristol two goals to the good.

Although Norwich pulled one back through Borja Sainz eight minutes from time, an equaliser wasn't to be as the Clarets hung on for the three points. Snapping a two-game winless run, Bristol remain seventh in the points table, with 57 points from 38 outings, winning 14.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Burnley-Bristol Championship clash at Turf Moor:

Burnley vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 52 meetings across competitions, Burnley lead Bristol 21-16, including the reverse fixture 1-0 away in November.

The Clarets have won the last eight games across competitions in the fixture.

Burnley are unbeaten at home this season, winning 10 of 19 matches, all in the league.

Bristol are unbeaten in five outings on the road across competitions, winning one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Burnley: W-D-W-W-L; Bristol: D-W-D-D-D

Burnley vs Bristol City prediction

Both sides have had decent campaigns as they remain in contention to get promoted to the Premier League.

Burnley are within touching distance off leaders Leeds in what's turning out to be a three-horse title race, while Bristol are behind sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the last promotion play-off place on goal difference.

The Clarets have been dominant in recent meetings with Bristol, winning the last eight. Moreover, Burnley haven't lost at home this season, a trend that's likely to continue.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Bristol City

Burnley vs Bristol City betting tips

Tip-1: Burnley to win

Tip-2: Burnley to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last three homes games, all in the league.(

Tip-3: Both sides to score: No (Both sides haven't scored in three of their last five meetings.)

