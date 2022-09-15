Burnley vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Burnley will host Bristol City at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Clarets have had a largely solid campaign but have sometimes faltered. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Preston North End in their last game, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis' maiden goal for the club canceled out minutes later by their opponents.

Burnley sit fifth in the league table with 14 points from nine games and will be looking to add to that tally come Saturday.

Bristol City have bounced back commendably from their poor start to the season. They were, however, beaten 3-2 by Norwich City in their game earlier this week, finding themselves playing catch-up for the entirety of the match.

The visitors have also picked up 14 points from nine games this season and sit seventh in the Championship standings. They can leapfrog their weekend opponents with a win on Saturday and will be looking to do just that.

Burnley vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 50th meeting between Burnley and Bristol City. The hosts have won 18 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 15 draws between the two sides.

The two clubs last faced off in a cup clash back in 2017, with the Clarets winning 2-0.

Burnley Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Burnley vs Bristol City Team News

Burnley

Charlie Taylor and Nathan Tella both came off injured last time out and are doubts for Saturday's game alongside Arijanet Muric, Kevin Long and Scott Twine. Ashley Westwood remains out with an injury and will not play here.

Injured: Ashley Westwood

Doubtful: Arijanet Muric, Kevin Long, Scott Twine, Charlie Taylor, Nathan Tella

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Tomas Kalas and Ayman Benarous are both injured and will not feature for the visitors this weekend.

Injured: Tomas Kalas, Ayman Benarous

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jordan Beyer, Vitinho; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen; Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson, Jay Rodriguez

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Kal Naismith, Robert Atkinson; Mark Sykes, Matty James, Alex Scott, Jay Dasilva; Andreas Weimann; Tommy Conway, Nahki Wells

Burnley vs Bristol City Prediction

Burnley are on a run of back-to-back draws but are undefeated in their last seven games across all competitions. They are unbeaten on home turf this season and will be looking forward to this one.

The Robins' latest result ended an eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and they will be looking to bounce back here. Both sides are playing well at the moment and could split the points this weekend.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Bristol City

