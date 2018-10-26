×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Burnley vs Chelsea | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Premier League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
743   //    26 Oct 2018, 23:26 IST

Chelsea v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Europa League - Group L
Chelsea v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Sunday as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the season. Maurizio Sarri's men have six wins and three draws from their nine games and are presently two points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Burnley, who have recorded eight points from their nine matches, have not beaten the Blues at Turf Moor since 1983. They have beaten Chelsea just once in eight attempts in the top flight - a 3-2 win on the opening day of last season. Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.

Burnley v Chelsea: KickOff Information

Date: 28 October

Kickoff: 14:30 (local time), 19:00 (IST)

Venue: Turf Moor

Live stream: Live on Hotstar

Burnley v Chelsea: Team News

Burnley:

Robbie Brady is back in contention but it will be interesting to see if Dyche drafts him straight into the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Aaron Lennon and Ben Gibson are ruled out of the clash. The latter is yet to return to full match fitness.

Chelsea:

The Blues might go into this game without their main man Eden Hazard, who sustained a back injury against Manchester United. Other than that, all first team players are available except Ethan Ampadu.

Burnley v Chelsea: Probable Line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Hart; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Defour, Cork, Brady; Hendrick, Vokes

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Morata, Pedro

Burnley v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Burnley: L-D-W-L-W

Chelsea: W-D-W-W-D

Burnley v Chelsea: Head-To-Head

Burnley wins: 38

Chelsea wins: 35

Draws: 23

Burnley v Chelsea: Key Players

Burnley:

Manchester City v Burnley FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Burnley FC - Premier League

Sam Vokes goes into this game in a rich vein of form. He has been amongst the goals this season and is more clinical than the other forwards in the Burnley side. His main strength lies in his aerial abilities. It will be interesting to see if he scores a goal immediately after having extended his contract at Turf Moor.

Chelsea:

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League

Pedro's slowed down after a flying start to the season, but the onus will be on him to wriggle past defenders, carve out openings and find the back of the net from distance.

Burnley v Chelsea: Prediction

The upset of the week is a possibility here. The Blues refrain from putting a lot of crosses into the box and play long passes, which is necessary to beat a Burnley side that packs the central areas of the pitch. Expect a tactical masterclass from Sean Dyche.

Predicted score: Burnley 2-1 Chelsea

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Burnley Eden Hazard Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Burnley v Manchester United: Match Preview, Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Burnley season preview
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Vs Burnley: Match Report
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Match...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Five things we learned from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: West Ham v Chelsea: Match...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: What we learnt from Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's predicted XI to face Burnley on Sunday
RELATED STORY
Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions, and predicted...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Burnley
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
Today BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
Today SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
Today WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
Tomorrow BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
Tomorrow CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tomorrow MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us