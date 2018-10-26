Burnley vs Chelsea | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Premier League 2018-19

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Sunday as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the season. Maurizio Sarri's men have six wins and three draws from their nine games and are presently two points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Burnley, who have recorded eight points from their nine matches, have not beaten the Blues at Turf Moor since 1983. They have beaten Chelsea just once in eight attempts in the top flight - a 3-2 win on the opening day of last season. Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.

Burnley v Chelsea: KickOff Information

Date: 28 October

Kickoff: 14:30 (local time), 19:00 (IST)

Venue: Turf Moor

Live stream: Live on Hotstar

Burnley v Chelsea: Team News

Burnley:

Robbie Brady is back in contention but it will be interesting to see if Dyche drafts him straight into the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Aaron Lennon and Ben Gibson are ruled out of the clash. The latter is yet to return to full match fitness.

Chelsea:

The Blues might go into this game without their main man Eden Hazard, who sustained a back injury against Manchester United. Other than that, all first team players are available except Ethan Ampadu.

Burnley v Chelsea: Probable Line-ups

Burnley (4-4-2): Hart; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Defour, Cork, Brady; Hendrick, Vokes

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Willian, Morata, Pedro

Burnley v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Burnley: L-D-W-L-W

Chelsea: W-D-W-W-D

Burnley v Chelsea: Head-To-Head

Burnley wins: 38

Chelsea wins: 35

Draws: 23

Burnley v Chelsea: Key Players

Burnley:

Sam Vokes goes into this game in a rich vein of form. He has been amongst the goals this season and is more clinical than the other forwards in the Burnley side. His main strength lies in his aerial abilities. It will be interesting to see if he scores a goal immediately after having extended his contract at Turf Moor.

Chelsea:

Pedro's slowed down after a flying start to the season, but the onus will be on him to wriggle past defenders, carve out openings and find the back of the net from distance.

Burnley v Chelsea: Prediction

The upset of the week is a possibility here. The Blues refrain from putting a lot of crosses into the box and play long passes, which is necessary to beat a Burnley side that packs the central areas of the pitch. Expect a tactical masterclass from Sean Dyche.

Predicted score: Burnley 2-1 Chelsea