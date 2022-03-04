Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 5 March 2022

Chelsea will be looking to make it three wins in a row as they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley.

February was a good month for Burnley. They have managed to garner seven points across their last three Premier League games. Sean Dyche's men deserve credit for beating Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur in the process while settling for a draw with Crystal Palace.

However, their unbeaten run was cut short as they fell 2-0 to Leicester City last weekend. The loss placed the Clarets right back in the relegation zone. They are presently 18th in the table with 21 points from 25 games. Burnley sit three points behind 15th-placed Brentford but have two games in hand over Thomas Frank's men.

Leeds United are 16th with 23 points from 26 matches. Suffice to say, Burnley will be desperate for a positive result against Chelsea on Saturday. Burnley will face Brentford next weekend in what could be a decisive showdown as far as the relegation battle is concerned.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are still in recovery after their League Cup final heartbreak. The Blues lost the game to Liverpool on penalties. They've since beaten Luton Town 3-2 in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea haven't played a Premier League game in two weeks. But they remain third in the Premier League table with 50 points from 25 games. They have two games in hand over Manchester United, who are presently fourth with 47 points.

Thomas Tuchel's men have fared well on the road this term, taking home 27 points from 13 away Premier League games so far.

Burnley vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League games against Chelsea. It came at Stamford Bridge in the opening weekend of the 2017-18 season.

Chelsea have played seven Premier League away games against Burnley. They've won six of them and drawn one.

The reverse fixture between the two sides ended 1-1. If Burnley do not lose on Saturday, it will be the first time that they've managed to avoid defeat in both league meetings with Chelsea since 1970-71.

In 14 of their 15 Premier League games against Burnley, Chelsea have scored in the first half.

Burnley have scored six goals and conceded four in their last two Premier League home games played at 3 pm on a Saturday. They beat Brentford 3-1 before drawing 3-3 with Crystal Palace.

Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial

🥅 Points and performances



Sean Dyche previews Chelsea in today's press conference



#BURCHE | #UTC 🤕 Ben Mee injury update🥅 Points and performancesSean Dyche previews Chelsea in today's press conference 🤕 Ben Mee injury update🥅 Points and performances Sean Dyche previews Chelsea in today's press conference ⤵️#BURCHE | #UTC https://t.co/WgmnMhqiz1

Burnley and Chelsea have multiple injury concerns heading into the game. The likes of Dale Stephens, Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dale Stephens are all unavailable for Burnley. Ben Mee is also a dooubt.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could be without Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azplicueta, Hakim Ziyech and Trevor Chalobah. Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee and is out for the rest of the season.

The match could be tightly contested as Burnley have shown what they're capable of in recent weeks. Chelsea, despite their upturn in form, have looked vulnerable.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

Burnley vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith