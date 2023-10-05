Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important encounter at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Chelsea Preview

Burnley are currently in 18th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side edged Luton town to a crucial 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Blues eased past Fulham by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Burnley vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight edge over Burnley and have won 41 out of the 104 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 38 victories.

Burnley have won only one of their last 16 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-2 margin away from home in 2017.

Chelsea have won seven of their last eight matches away from home against Burnley in the Premier League and have played out a draw in the other game.

Burnley have played a total of 16 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League without keeping a clean sheet - only two fixtures in the competition have witnessed more matches of this nature.

Burnley have lost all four of their home games in the Premier League so far this season and could become only the second team in top-flight history to lose their first five such games in a season.

Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have shown flashes of potential over the past month and will have gained a boost of confidence from their victory last week. The Blues have several young players in their ranks and will look to build on their progress this weekend.

Burnley stepped up to the plate against Luton Town but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Chelsea are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Burnley vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Armando Broja to score - Yes