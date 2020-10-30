Burnley vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, looking to build on a run of three successive clean sheets.

Chelsea finally broke a run of draws with a 4-0 win over FC Krasnodar in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Hakim Ziyech had an outstanding game for his first Chelsea start, and will look to rack up a few wins now to put the points on the board.

Chelsea were circumspect and really didn't have enough attacking threat about them in their last league game - a 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Burnley have had a torrid start to their season, and have only picked up a point from their opening five games.

They competed well enough in their last game against Tottenham Hotspur, but it wasn't enough, as a lot goal from Son Heung-Min gave Spurs the points.

Burnley vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Burnley and Chelsea have played each other 100 times before this, and both have 38 wins each in those games. The two have played out draws 24 times.

Burnley form guide: L-D-L-L-L

Advertisement

Chelsea form guide: W-D-D-D-W

Burnley vs Chelsea Team News

Burnley will continue to miss Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton, who are all injured and ruled out of this game. Ashley Barnes is likely to continue alongside Chris Wood up top, with Burnley looking to go direct and quickly to their two strikers.

Injuries: Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton

Suspensions: None

Chelsea don't have any real injury concerns at the moment, apart from Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has a shoulder problem. Lampard complained after the Champions League game about the fixutre congestion, and the Premier League's rejection of the rule to use five substitutes. So there are changes expected from the Chelsea boss for this game.

Team news from the boss! 👇#BURCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2020

Injuries: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Suspensions: None

Burnley vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Chelsea predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Jorginho, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Advertisement

Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction

Burnley are in atrocious form, and cannot buy a win right now. Chelsea, on the other hand, seem to have found defensive stability at long last, with Edouard Mendy having kept three clean sheets on the bounce.

We are predicting an easy Chelsea win in this game, against a Burnley side bereft of form and confidence.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Chelsea