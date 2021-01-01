Burnley vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley host Fulham at Turf Moor on Sunday as the English Premier League action continues.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Chris Wilder's Sheffield United on Tuesday at Turf Moor.

A first-half goal from long-serving centre-back Ben Mee was enough to ensure victory for Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Fulham, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Saturday at Craven Cottage.

Both sides managed a combined three shots on target, with the likes of Theo Walcott and Che Adams (Southampton) and Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ademola Lookman (Fulham) unable to find the net.

Burnley vs Fulham Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Burnley hold a slight advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the English Premier League, with Burnley beating Fulham 2-1.

A goal from Republic of Ireland international Jeff Hendrick and an own goal from Belgian defender Denis Odoi sealed the win for Burnley.

Former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund attacker and Germany international Andre Schurrle scored the consolation goal for Fulham.

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-L-W

Fulham form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-D-D-D

Burnley vs Fulham Team News

Burnley

Burnley will be without left-back Charlie Taylor, who is nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson, midfielder Jack Cork, attacker Matej Vydra, winger Dwight McNeil and striker Jay Rodriguez.

Injured: Charlie Taylor

Doubtful: Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Matej Vydra, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Fulham

Meanwhile, Fulham manager Scott Parker could be without the services of Dutch Terence Kongolo, who is in doubt. However, there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Fulham, and the match could be postponed as a result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Terence Kongolo

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Fulham Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Fulham Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Harrison Reed, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Antonee Robinson, Ademola Lookman, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Burnley vs Fulham Prediction

Burnley rely on Sean Dyche's ability as a manager to get the best out of his resources. The Clarets could see the return of some key players if the game goes ahead.

Fulham, on the other hand, had their game against Tottenham Hotspur postponed after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club. Fulham are yet to reveal those who have tested positive, but there is a possibility that this game will be postponed.

Burnley have won three of their last five league games, and their ability to sit back and defend is well-known. They should be able to edge past Fulham.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Fulham

