Real Betis vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Betis are set to welcome Sevilla to the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday in the latest edition of the Seville derby in La Liga.

Real Betis recorded a 4-3 loss to 10-man Levante on Wednesday at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

A brace from attacker Jose Luis Morales and goals from centre-back Oscar Duarte and forward Roger Marti secured the win for Alessio Lisci's Levante, who had centre-back Rober Pier sent off in the second half.

A brace from Spain international Sergio Canales and a goal from centre-back Aissa Mandi proved to be a mere consolation for Real Betis.

Sevilla, on the other hand, beat Unai Emery's Villarreal 2-0 on Tuesday at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Goals from Argentine attacker Lucas Ocampos and Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri ensured victory for Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla.

Real Betis vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2020 in La Liga, with Sevilla beating Real Betis 2-0. Goals from Argentina international Lucas Ocampos and former Manchester City midfielder Fernando sealed the win for Sevilla.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-W-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-W

Real Betis vs Sevilla Team News

Real Betis

Real Betis have a host of injury issues to deal with. Manager Manuel Pellegrini will be without former Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, left-back Alex Moreno, and centre-back Marc Bartra.

Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho, midfielder Victor Camarasa and winger Cristian Tello are also injured.

Injured: Claudio Bravo, Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, William Carvalho, Victor Camarasa, Cristian Tello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Meanwhile, Sevilla could be without goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and left-back Sergio Escudero. Veteran midfielder Fernando is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomas Vaclik, Sergio Escudero

Suspended: Fernando

Real Betis vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Robles, Emerson, Aissa Mandi, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Sergio Canales, Andres Guardado, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal, Borja Iglesias, Diego Lainez

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

Real Betis vs Sevilla Prediction

One of the most anticipated derbies in Spanish football, Real Betis and Sevilla have played some entertaining encounters against each other.

Real Betis are in an injury crisis, with key players like Marc Bartra and William Carvalho out. The onus will lie on France international Nabil Fekir, as well as midfielder Sergio Canales. Real Betis have some talented players and can cause damage when they are in full flow.

Sevilla, on the other hand, sit fourth in the league table. The likes of Lucas Ocampos and the centre-back partnership of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde impressed last season. They will have to be at their very best to fend off Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis.

Sevilla are in good form, and have done well under the management of Lopetegui. They should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Sevilla

