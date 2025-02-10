Burnley vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Burnley will entertain Hull City at Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Wednesday. The hosts are in third place in the standings with 61 points, five fewer than league leaders Leeds United. Hull have 29 points from 30 games and are in 21st place, with just a four-point lead over last-placed Plymouth Argyle.

The Clarets are on a 20-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They met Oxford United in their previous league outing and registered a 1-0 home win thanks to Michał Helik's own goal. They met Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday and recorded a 1-0 away win thanks to substitute Marcus Edwards' 77th-minute strike.

The visitors have won two of their seven games in all competitions. They were last in action two weeks ago when they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Stoke City. New signing Eliot Matazo scored his first goal for the club in the sixth minute but Stoke scored a goal in either half to register a comeback win.

Burnley vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 67 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 32 wins. Hull City have 20 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

The Clarets are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors. The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in October.

Burnley have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Hull City have registered three wins in their last nine games across all competitions, with all of them registered in their travels.

Ten of the last 12 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping five clean sheets.

Only West Bromwich Albion (14) have drawn more Championship games than the Clarets (13) this season.

Burnley vs Hull City Prediction

The Clarets returned to winning ways after two goalless draws in the Championship last week and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, five of their last seven league home games have ended in draws. They have drawn four of their last six games in this fixture.

Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey are long-term absentees while Josh Brownhill is also expected to sit this one out. Luca Koleosho and Mike Tresor are unlikely to be risked here. Scott Parker will likely start Nathan Redmond and Enock Agyei from the bench.

The Tigers have been inconsistent recently, with three defeats and two wins in their last five games. Interestingly, they have won their last three Championship away games while keeping clean sheets and will look to continue that form here. Nonetheless, they have won just one of their last nine games in this fixture.

Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi are long-term absentees while Cody Drameh and Lincoln are doubts. John Egan has joined the club from Burnley and might start from the bench. Kasey Palmer and Charlie Hughes are also out injured while Óscar Zambrano continues to serve a suspension.

The hosts are on a 20-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and have kept nine consecutive clean sheets in the Championship. With that in mind, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Hull City

Burnley vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow Cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow Cards - Under 2.5 yellow cards

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

