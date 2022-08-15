Burnley vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Burnley will host Hull City at Turf Moor on Tuesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Clarets have had mixed results this season. After their opening day win, they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Luton Town before falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Watford last time out.

Burnley have picked up four points from three games and sit 11th in the league table. They will be looking to shake off their latest results this week and return to winning ways.

Hull City have been solid in their Championship duties this season despite their disappointing first-round exit from the League Cup after losing 2-1 to League Two side Bradford City. They beat Norwich City 2-1 in their last game via a brace from summer signing Oscar Estupinan.

The visitors sit second in the Championship standings with seven points from an obtainable nine. They can go top of the table with a win this week and will be looking to do just that.

Burnley vs Hull City Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Burnley and Hull City. The hosts have won 31 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 20 times.

There have been 13 draws between the two sides, including their most recent clash which ended 1-1.

Burnley Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Hull City Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Burnley vs Hull City Team News

Burnley

Ashley Westwood and Johann Gudmundsson both remain out with injuries and will not be available on Tuesday.

Injured: Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmundsson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City

The visitors have a few injury concerns ahead of their midweek clash, including Ryan Longman, Dogukan Sinik and Josh Emmanuel. Nathan Baxter has returned to full fitness and should be in the squad.

Injured: Ryan Longman, Dogukan Sinik, Josh Emmanuel

Doubtful: Nathan Baxter

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Hull City Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Ian Maatsen; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen, Samuel Bastien; Dara Costelloe, Ashley Barnes

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Matt Ingram; Tobias Figueiredo, Alfie Jones, Jacob Greaves; Lewie Coyle, Ozan Tufan, Regan Slater, Callum Elder; Benjamin Tetteh, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Oscar Estupinan

Burnley vs Hull City Prediction

Burnley are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their previous three on the bounce. They have, however, performed well in their games this season and will be looking to translate their solid showings into wins.

Hull City are yet to taste defeat in the Championship this season and will be looking to keep that run going. However, they are winless on the road this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Hull City

