Burnley vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2025

Burnley will welcome league leaders Leeds United to Turf Moor in an exciting EFL Championship clash on Monday. The hosts trail Leeds by just three points, who have 59 points from 28 games.

The Clarets have enjoyed a great run of form and are unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions. They played Plymouth Argyle in their previous league outing last week and registered a 5-0 away win. Both Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent bagged first-half braces while Josh Cullen added a goal in the added time of the first half.

Leeds United are unbeaten in their last 11 games, recording three consecutive wins. They hosted Norwich City last week and registered a comfortable 2-0 win. Manor Solomon broke the deadlock in the first minute of the match and Daniel James doubled their lead in the 65th minute.

Burnley vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 65 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 34 wins. The Clarets have 19 wins to their name and 12 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September and the hosts registered a 1-0 away triumph, their first win in this fixture since 2016.

Leeds have the best attacking record in the Championship, scoring 53 goals in 28 games. The hosts have the best defensive record, conceding nine goals, 10 fewer than the Whites.

Burnley have kept clean sheets in their last six league outings.

Leeds United have won five of their last seven league games while keeping clean sheets.

The Clarets have recorded one win in their last six meetings against the visitors. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last five Championship games in this fixture, recording four wins.

Burnley vs Leeds United Prediction

Burnley are unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions, recording 10 wins. They are unbeaten at home in the Championship, though four of the last five games during that period have ended in draws. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, suffering two losses.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, and Nathan Redmond missed last week's win over Plymouth and remain sidelined due to injuries. Scott Parker is expected to field a similar starting XI from last week here.

The Whites are on a three-game winning streak while keeping clean sheets, though all wins were registered at home. Two of their three losses in the Championship this season have been registered in their travels. They have won four of their last six games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

Daniel Farke remains without the services of Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk due to injuries. Wilfried Gnonto was on the bench against Norwich and is likely to get the nod to start.

Both teams have been in great form and are expected to play out a closely contested draw.

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Leeds United

Burnley vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

