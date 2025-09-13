Burnley vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Burnley and Liverpool will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday four clash on Sunday (September 14th). The game will be played at Turf Moor.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the harrowing 3-2 defeat they suffered away to Manchester United in their final game before the international break.

They went into halftime behind to Josh Cullen's 27th-minute own goal. Lyle Foster equalized 10 minutes into the second half, but Bryan Mbeumo restored United's lead less than two minutes later. Jaidon Anthony was on hand to restore parity for the Clarets in the 66th minute, as he prodded in from close range after a couple of deflections in the box. Bruno Fernandes held his nerve to convert a VAR-awarded penalty in the seventh minute of injury time to settle the contest.

Liverpool, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Arsenal in a game that could play a key role in determining the destination of the title this season. Both sides created little of note, with the game decided by a spectacular Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick seven minutes from time.

The win ensured the defending champions maintained their 100% start to the season. Burnley are 17th on three points.

Burnley vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 129th meeting between the two sides. Liverpool lead 61-38 in wins.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Liverpool claimed a 3-1 home win. Burnley have not lost a competitive home game since May 2024, winning 16 and drawing nine of 25 games played.

Liverpool are aiming to win their opening four games of a Premier League campaign for only the fourth time in their history.

Burnley have lost their last 11 PL games against the defending champions.

Liverpool have scored in 37 successive league games, their longest run in top-flight history.

Burnley vs Liverpool Prediction

Burnley were handed a tough start to life on their return to the Premier League, with this their third game against the Premier League 'Big Six' in their opening four games. The other two matches in this run came away, and Scott Parker will relish a return to Turf Moor, having overseen a win in their sole home game so far, against fellow new boys Sunderland.

Liverpool sent a statement of intent with their transfer activities, with the Merseyside outfit being the biggest spenders on the continent in the just-concluded window. Things have also been going smoothly on the field for Arne Slot's side, and they will be aiming for maximum points to reclaim top spot in their quest to defend their title.

The Reds have won on each of their last six visits to this stadium in the Premier League. We are backing this trend to continue with a multi-goal win for the visitors.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool

Burnley vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More