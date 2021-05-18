Burnley vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Wednesday as they aim to make it four wins on the bounce and get one step closer to Champions League qualification.

Since the turn of the year, the Reds' form has dipped in alarming fashion. From potential title contenders, Jurgen Klopp's side were sweating on a place in the top four.

However, they have gained a giant spring in their step in the last few weeks, having won each of their last three Premier League games as well.

The 'mentality monsters' that the Merseyside faithful have embraced of late turned up against West Bromwich Albion last time out. The unlikeliest of goalscorers, Alisson Becker, netted a spectacular header in the 95th minute to win it for Liverpool.

The level of confidence gained from that 2-1 victory is something Burnley will have to counter. The Clarets don't have much to play for after they retained their status in the top-flight for another season.

Sean Dyche has taken his team to 39 points despite having relatively fewer resources than many other teams. Two of their last four league results have seen them end on both sides of a 4-0 scoreline, so Klopp and co. will have to be cautious of the unpredictability they possess.

Burnley vs Liverpool head-to-head

Liverpool have won 56 and lost 38 games against Burnley. Much to Liverpool's displeasure, Dyche's men produced a massive display the last time the two met, coming out on top as 1-0 winners. Meanwhile, 29 matches between the pair have ended as draws.

The last time Liverpool failed to bag at least one win in three consecutive matches against Burnley was in 1975.

Burnley form guide (Premier League): L-W-L-W-L

Liverpool form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-D-D

Burnley vs Liverpool team news

Nick Pope is a big miss for Burnley

Burnley

Nick Pope continues to be a huge miss for Burnley. In his absence, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has let in 14 goals from just four outings.

Dale Stephens is another player who is set to watch from the sidelines, while Robbie Brady, Phil Bardsley and Kevin Long remain long-term casualties.

Injured: Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Phil Bardsley and Kevin Long

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Diogo Jota has sustained another injury

Liverpool

Diogo Jota endured a foot injury that brought his season to a premature end. Ozan Kabak may not feature in a Liverpool shirt again.

The long list of injured players for the Reds includes Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita and James Milner.

Injured: Jordan Henderson, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Ozan Kabak and James Milner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Liverpool probable XI

Burnley predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Burnley vs Liverpool match prediction

Liverpool have found their rhythm and that means trouble for the opposition. It's only a matter of time before their available senior players take responsibility.

With Mohamed Salah back scoring freely, it's difficult to predict anything but a Liverpool win.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Liverpool

