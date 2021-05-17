Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Everton lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in 12th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Everton, on the other hand, currently find themselves in eighth place in the league table and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Toffees were stunned by a relegated Sheffield United side in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle on Wednesday.

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Everton have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 62 games out of a total of 135 matches played between the two teams. Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed 46 victories against Everton and can trouble their opponents this week.

The reverse fixture between the two English sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Everton. Michael Keane scored the winning goal on the day and will have an important role to play on Wednesday.

Everton form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-L-W

Wolverhampton Wanderers form guide in the Premier League: L-W-D-L-W

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Everton need to win this game.

Everton

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Yerry Mina and Joshua King are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Yerry Mina, Joshua King

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a few injury concerns

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez picked up an injury earlier this season and has been ruled out for the season. Pedro Neto, Jonny, and Daniel Podence are also injured and will be unavailable against Everton.

Injured: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence

Doubtful: Owen Otasowie

Suspended: None

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Gylfii Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Congratulations on your @premierleague debut, Theo.



Hopefully the first appearance of many.



👏🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/aj0l0HPtGA — Wolves (@Wolves) May 16, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rayan Ait-Nouri, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo; Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Vitinha, Morgan Gibbs-White, Adama Traore; Willian Jose

Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Everton have endured some shocking defeats this season and have a point to prove against Wolverhampton Wanderers this week. The likes of James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have been inconsistent this month and will need to step up on Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have suffered from a series of injuries this year and will need to be at their best against Carlo Ancelotti's side. Everton are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Also Read: Atalanta vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia Final 2020-21