Atalanta vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia Final 2020-21

The Coppa Italia is back in action with a high-profile final this week as Juventus lock horns with Atalanta at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Wednesday. Juventus are yet to win a trophy this season and Andrea Pirlo and his charges cannot afford to lose this game.

Atalanta are in second place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have been exceptional this season. La Dea have scored an astonishing 17 goals in their last five games and will be confident going into this match.

Juventus, on the other hand, have endured a miserable league campaign by their standards and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Bianconeri kept their top-four hopes alive with a 3-2 victory against Inter Milan over the weekend and will have to be at their best on Wednesday.

Atalanta vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus have an exceptional record against Atalanta and have won 28 matches out of a total of 42 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed only five victories against Juventus and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Serie A earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Atalanta. Juventus wasted several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Atalanta form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Juventus form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Atalanta vs Juventus Team News

Atalanta have a strong squad

Atalanta

Rafael Toloi is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Mario Pasalic was used as a substitute against Genoa over the weekend and is likely to start this game.

Injured: Rafael Toloi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus need to win this game Parma Calcio v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Juventus

Merih Demiral still has fitness concerns and might not be able to feature in this game. Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off against Inter Milan and is suspended for this game

Injured: None

Doubtful: Merih Demiral

Suspended: Rodrigo Bentancur

Atalanta vs Juventus Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Mario Pasalic, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matttijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction

Atalanta have been exceptional in recent weeks and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. La Dea have match-winners in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Juventus have been well below their best this season and will view this game as an opportunity to add some shine to their campaign. Atalanta have devastating players at their disposal, however, and may well be able to edge the Bianconeri to a victory.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-2 Juventus

