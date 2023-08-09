Burnley vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Premier League kicks off with its first round of matches this week as Burnley lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at Turf Moor on Friday.

Burnley vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City made history by winning the treble last season and have been exceptional under Pep Guardiola in recent years. The reigning Premier League champions suffered a defeat on penalties in the FA Community Shield game against Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Burnley dominated the Championship last season and will look to begin their Premier League campaign on a positive note. The newly-promoted outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Burnley vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have an excellent record against Burnley and have won 55 out of the 110 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 30 victories.

Burnley have won only one of their last 23 matches against Manchester City in the Premier League and have lost their last eight such games, conceding 26 goals in the process.

Manchester City have won their last 11 matches against Burnley in all competitions and have scored 40 goals during this period, conceding only one goal in the process.

Burnley have won only two opening games in their last eight Premier League seasons, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-0 margin against Southampton in 2019.

Manchester City have won the opening game of the season in 12 of their last 14 Premier League campaigns, with both their winless games of this nature coming against Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have lost a few key players in the transfer market but do have a formidable squad at their disposal. The likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Burnley have shown massive improvement under Vincent Kompany but will be up against an elite opponent in their opening game. Manchester City are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 2-4 Manchester City

Burnley vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Burnley to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes