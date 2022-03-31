Burnley vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips- 2nd April 2022

Burnley are set to play Manchester City at Turf Moor on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Thomas Frank's Brentford in their most recent game. A late second-half brace from star striker Ivan Toney sealed the deal for Brentford. Burnley had young centre-back Nathan Collins sent off late in the second-half.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Goals from winger Raheem Sterling, Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne, young attacker Phil Foden and Algeria international Riyad Mahrez secured the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. An own goal from centre-back Aymeric Laporte proved to be a mere consolation for Southampton.

Burnley vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games.

Burnley have won one game, while the other three have ended in draws.

Manchester City have played without a recognised striker this season, but have barely missed a beat. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have both registered 10 league goals this season.

Brazil international Gabriel Jesus has registered seven assists in the league this season for Pep Guardiola's side.

For Burnley, Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet has scored six league goals. January signing, Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, has scored one goal and provided two assists.

Burnley vs Manchester City Prediction

Burnley are legitimately fighting a relegation battle this season. In the past, Sean Dyche and his side have shown enough to justify their status as a Premier League side. However, this season they are four points behind 17th-placed Everton.

Burnley's rugged and defensive playing style has been scrutinised heavily, but there is no denying that they provide a different flavour to the Premier League. Credit must also be given to the club for quickly signing Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg in January following the surprise departure of Chris Wood to Newcastle United. Weghorst, in many ways, is perfectly suited to Burnley's unique brand of football, and it can be argued that he is an upgrade on Wood.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are top of the league table, one point behind 2nd-placed Liverpool. Manchester City's world-class consistency is taken for granted now, and it surprises no one to see them comfortably beat their opponents on a regular basis.

Recent rumours have seen them heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Braut Haaland. Manchester City are blowing away their opponents without a prolific goalscorer. One can only imagine what Haaland would do in this City side.

Manchester City will be the favourites to win, although Burnley will make it difficult.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Burnley vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Manchester City

Tip 2: goals over / under 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet: YES

