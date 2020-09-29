Burnley vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Manchester City will travel to Turf Moor on Wednesday for their EFL Cup last 16 tie against a familiar Premier League opponent, Burnley. The reigning champions won their third-round fixture against Bournemouth last Friday 2-1 at the Etihad but suffered a shock 5-2 defeat at the same venue over the weekend at the hands of Leicester City.

The Clarets had to beat Sheffield United on penalties in the second round a fortnight ago but made quick work of Millwall last Wednesday. Like City, they too suffered a defeat after a win in their EFL Cup fixture, as they went down 1-0 to Southampton at Turf Moor.

Both teams have a lengthy injury list heading into the game and, after a tough game over the weekend for them, it is expected that the managers will tweak their starting XI for this midweek clash.

Burnley vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Burnley and Manchester City have gone head-to-head on 34 occasions, though more than half of their encounters have taken place in the previous century. As one would expect, the Cityzens dominate the head-to-head record, having won 22 of these meetings.

Burnley have only managed four wins against City, with all but one of these victories coming before 1975. Their last win against Pep Guardiola's side came during the 2014-15 campaign, a 1-0 win at Turf Moor.

In their most recent encounter, City thrashed Burnley 5-0 at the Etihad back in June and have scored four or more goals in five of their last seven fixtures against them.

Burnley form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D

Manchester City form guide (all competitions): L-W-W

Burnley vs Manchester City Team News

Burnley are missing some big names since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Brady, Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson are all ruled out with Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes doubtful.

Fortunately, as it's very early in the season, Sean Dyche does not need to worry about any suspensions. It will be interesting to see whether he chooses to risk the players who started against Southampton on Sunday or fields a starting XI similar to the one he used against Millwall.

Injured: Ben Mee (thigh), James Tarkowski (foot), Robbie Brady (bruised rib), Jack Cork (ankle), Johann Gudmundsson (knee)

Doubtful: Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes

Suspended: None

After a defeat in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola needs a win here

For Manchester City, the players missing the trip to Turf Moor are Sergio Aguero, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus. Defender John Stones is a doubt at the moment.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tested positive for the coronavirus on September 21 and is in a 10-day self-isolation, so he misses the game but will be available for their match against Leeds on October 3.

Injured: Sergio Aguero (knee), Joao Cancelo (foot), Bernardo Silva (muscular) Gabriel Jesus (muscular)

Doubtful: John Stones

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ilkay Gundogan (self-isolation)

Burnley vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Charlie Taylor, Kevin Long, Bobby Thomas, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Erik Pieters; Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, Eric García, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy; Tommy Doyle, Rodri; Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres; Liam Delap

Burnley vs Manchester City Prediction

Both teams are without some of their regular starters. Burnley's main centre-half duo is out of the game while Manchester City have their two top strikers out injured. City have enough depth in their squad to get through this game unscathed, but the injury crisis at Burnley may prove their undoing on Wednesday night.

1 - For the first time in 686 games as a manager, Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals. It is also the first time in 438 games at the Etihad Stadium that Manchester City have shipped five goals in any competition. Famous. #MCILEI https://t.co/M3edianY1v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2020

There are some glaring issues in Guardiola's side that were exposed in their 5-2 loss at home over the weekend but they should not struggle against a side like Burnley, which are 18th in the league standings at the moment.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Manchester City

