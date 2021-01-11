Burnley vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley are set to play host to Manchester United at Turf Moor on Tuesday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Chris Wilder's Sheffield United nearly two weeks ago in their most recent Premier League game.

A first-half goal from long-serving centre-back Ben Mee was enough to secure the win for Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Dean Smith's Aston Villa 2-1 a week ago in the Premier League. Goals from French striker Anthony Martial and star midfielder Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

A second-half goal from former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore proved to be a mere consolation for Aston Villa.

Burnley vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. The Red Devils have won six games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other nearly a year ago in the English Premier League, with Burnley beating Manchester United 2-0.

Goals from New Zealand international Chris Wood and attacker Jay Rodriguez ensured victory for Burnley.

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-W-D-W

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-W-W

Burnley vs Manchester United Team News

Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche could be without the services of centre-back Jimmy Dunne, striker Jay Rodriguez and left-back Charlie Taylor.

Former Manchester United youth product Dwight McNeil and Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long are also doubts to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jimmy Dunne, Jay Rodriguez, Charlie Taylor, Dwight McNeil, Kevin Long

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be without Argentine defender Marcos Rojo and centre-back Phil Jones, who are both nursing injuries. Young Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be available.

There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Eric Bailly, left-back Luke Shaw, French midfielder Paul Pogba and Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Injured: Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Facundo Pellistri

Burnley vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dale Stephens, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Burnley vs Manchester United Prediction

Burnley struggled at the start of the season, but have started picking up points. They sit 16th in the league table, but have won three of their last five league games. The Clarets are by no means safe from the dreaded relegation spots, but should survive by the end of the season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, find themselves in the midst of a title race. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will become league leaders if they win this game. While Liverpool and Manchester City are still the favorites to win the title, the Red Devils could prove to be serious competition for their rivals.

Manchester United's current league form as well as the talent in their squad suggests that they should win this match.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

