Burnley vs Newcastle prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21 

Burnley host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday as Steve Bruce's side try and pull away from the relegation zone.

Newcastle are currently 17th in the league, three points off Fulham in 18th. The Magpies have been in terrible form of late, having not won any of their last seven games.

Sean Dyche's Burnley have been performing as expected and are currently 15th on the table.

The Clarets are seven points off the relegation zone, with a win potentially taking them to 13th in the league. Burnley are also in terrible form, having won only one of their last seven games.

Both teams are in terrible form and are not playing particularly good football. This should make for a fiesty matchup.

Burnley vs Newcastle Head-to-Head

Newcastle have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Magpies have won three of their last five league meetings, with Burnley only winning one.

Steve Bruce's side beat Burnley 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Burnley Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Newcastle Form Guide: D-D-D-L-D

Burnley vs Newcastle Team News

Callum Wilson could make his return for Newcastle

Burnley

Sean Dyche will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Robbie Brady and Erik Pieters both picked up injuries last week and are ruled out for the game.

Phil Bardsley has been on compassionate leave, while Kevin Long is a doubt for the game due to a muscular injury. Ashley Barnes is still unavailable after picking up a thigh injury in February.

Injured: Robbie Brady, Erik Pieters, Ashley Barnes

Doubtful: Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long

Suspended: None

Newcastle

Steve Bruce will be sweating on the fitness of star striker Callum Wilson. The Englishman is pushing to be match-fit after his hamstring injury.

Apart from that, Newcastle have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Andy Carroll, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser have all been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Injured: Andy Carroll, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser

Doubtful: Callum Wilson

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Newcastle Predicted XI

💪#NUFC will be looking for a Premier League double this weekend when they face Burnley in the @premierleague.👇 pic.twitter.com/xSSC4ZPEXU — Newcastle United StatZone (@nufcsz) April 8, 2021

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Johann Berg Gudmundsson; Chris Wood, Matej Vydra

Newcastle Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo; Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock; Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron

Burnley vs Newcastle Prediction

Both sides are struggling to find form, but they are both capable of scoring goals. Steve Bruce's side need a win, but have not shown the quality to breakdown a compact Burnley side.

We predict both teams will share the points in a low-scoring draw

Prediction: Burnley 1-1 Newcastle