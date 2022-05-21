Burnley vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd May 2022

Burnley will host Newcastle United at Turf Moor in their last game of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sunday.

The hosts' top-flight status hangs in the balance, as 18th-placed Leeds United also have 35 points as them. This is a must-win game for Burnley, as they have a better goal difference, and the three points will help them remain in the English top flight next season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have done a great job of pulling themselves out of the relegation zone this campaign. They now have an outside chance of making it to the upper half of the points table.

Burnley are winless in their last three league games, playing out a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last time around. Newcastle, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Arsenal in their previous outing.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - The 2021-22 Premier League campaign is the first in the competition's history where it is mathematically possible for each position to change going into the final round of matches. Opportunity. 1 - The 2021-22 Premier League campaign is the first in the competition's history where it is mathematically possible for each position to change going into the final round of matches. Opportunity. https://t.co/mAhCqCPhzF

Burnley vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 111 meetings between the two teams across competitions, with the first one dating back to 1895. The fixture has been closely contested, with Newcastle enjoying a narrow 46-44 lead in wins and 21 games ending in draws.

Only Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace (both 15) have played more draws in the Premier League this season than Burnley (14).

Burnley have three wins in their last four home games in the league, on the flip side, the Magpies have lost three of their last four away outings..

The Clarets have faced defeat in the final game of their campaign in their last five seasons, while Newcastle have recorded a win in six of their last seven final-day Premier League games.

Burnley and Newcastle have posted the worst and second-worst possession stats in the league this season, maintaining just 38.8% and 39.1% possession on average.

Burnley vs Newcastle United Prediction

Burnley have struggled in their recent games. They missed opportunities to seal their top-flight status earlier this month, as they failed to secure a win in their last three games. Home advantage might work in favour of them, though, but Burnley have a lengthy list of absentees for this game.

Newcastle, meanwhile, do not have much at stake in this game. Manager Eddie Howie might take this match as an opportunity to give his fringe players a start. A draw could ensue.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Newcastle United.

Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under - 1.5 yellow cards - Over 1.5

Tip 5: Newcastle United to score first - Yes.

Edited by Bhargav