Burnley vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley vs Newcastle United Preview

Burnley are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side held Manchester United to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Magpies thrashed Sheffield United by a 5-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Burnley vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Burnley and have won 48 out of the 113 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Burnley's 44 victories.

Burnley have won only two of their last 13 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League and have lost each of their last five such games.

Newcastle United have won each of their last five matches against Burnley in the Premier League and will look to achieve six consecutive victories against a single opponent for only the second time in the competition.

Burnley have lost only one of their last eight matches in the Premier League and have picked up a total of 11 points during this period - more than they had achieved in the 20 league games preceding this run.

Newcastle United have lost eight of their last 11 matches away from home in the Premier League.

Burnley vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have shown flashes of their ability so far this season but have been poor away from home this season. The Magpies have an excellent record at Turf Moor and have a point to prove going into this game.

Burnley have improved in recent weeks and face a relegation battle this month. Newcastle United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Newcastle United

Burnley vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes