Burnley vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

The EFL Championship is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Burnley lock horns with Norwich City on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Norwich City are in second place in the EFL Championship standings and have been impressive this season. The Canaries eased past Coventry by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Burnley are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also stepped up this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Burnley vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

Burnley have a good record against Norwich City and have won 21 out of the 45 matches played between the two teams. Norwich City have managed 16 victories against Norwich City and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Norwich City. Burnley were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Burnley form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-D-D

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-W

Burnley vs Norwich City Team News

Burnley have a good squad

Burnley

Arijanet Muric sustained a shoulder injury against Millwall last week and will not be able to feature in this game. Jordan Beyer and Halil Dervisoglu have been registered with the squad and will be available for selection.

Injured: Arijanet Muric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Norwich City need to win this game

Norwich City

Liam Gibbs, Jacob Sorensen, Dimitris Giannoulis, and Sam McCallum are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. John Rowe and Isaac Hayden are struggling with knocks and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Liam Gibbs, Jacob Sorensen, Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum, John Rowe, Isaac Hayden

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Connor Roberts, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Vitinho; Josh Brownhill, Jack Cork, Josh Cullen; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jay Rodriguez, Nathan Tella

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Sam Byram; Marcelino Nunez, Kenny McLean; Josh Sargent, Aaron Ramsey, Todd Cantwell; Teemu Pukki

Burnley vs Norwich City Prediction

Norwich City have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Teemu Pukki and Aaron Ramsey can be effective on their day and will want to step up on Friday.

Burnley, on the other hand, have endured a slight slump in recent weeks and will need to be at their best this week. Norwich City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Norwich City

