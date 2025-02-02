Burnley vs Oxford United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025

Burnley will entertain Oxford United at Turf Moor in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. The hosts are in third place in the standings with 58 points, five fewer than league leaders Leeds United. The U's have won nine of their 30 league games thus far and are in 16th place in the table with 37 points.

The Clarets are on an 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. They played their fourth stalemate of the year on Saturday as they were held to a goalless draw in their away game at Portsmouth. Interestingly, they kept an eighth consecutive clean sheet in the Championship in that draw.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the Championship to nine games on Saturday, with a 1-1 home draw against Bristol City. It was a close game and Greg Leigh broke the deadlock in the 59th minute but Mark Sykes pulled Bristol level six minutes later.

Burnley vs Oxford United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have squared off 18 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with five wins for either side and eight games ending in draws.

They met after a gap of 24 years in the reverse fixture in September which ended in a goalless draw.

Burnley have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in the Championship this season, though four of the last five home games have ended in goalless draws.

Oxford United have won just one of their 16 away games across all competitions this season.

Only West Bromwich Albion have drawn more games (14) than the hosts (13) in the Championship this season.

The Clarets have the best defensive record in the league this season, conceding nine goals in 30 games, 35 fewer than the visitors.

Burnley vs Oxford United Prediction

The Clarets have drawn four of their seven games in 2025 across all competitions, with five producing under 2.5 goals. While they have kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 Championship home games, they have also failed to score in six games during that period. They have lost just one of their eight home games in this fixture.

Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey are long-term absentees while captain Josh Brownhill is a doubt. Nathan Redmond is also unlikely to be a part of the squad for this match.

The U's have seen an upturn in form and have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions while recording five wins. They are unbeaten in their four Championship away games this year, playing to three consecutive draws. Nonetheless, eight of their 11 losses in the league this season have been registered on their travels, which is a cause for concern.

Elliott Moore and Ben Nelson are sidelined with injuries while Max Woltman is also not an option for the trip to Turf Moor.

Considering the recent goalscoring form of the two teams, this should be a low-scoring affair and the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Oxford United

Burnley vs Oxford United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: Yellow Cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow Cards - Over 2.5 Yellow cards

