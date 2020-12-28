Burnley vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley are set to play hosts to Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Tuesday in their next English Premier League fixture.
Burnley come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United on Saturday at Elland Road.
An early first-half penalty from attacker Patrick Bamford was enough to seal the deal for Leeds United.
Sheffield United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday at Bramall Lane.
A late second-half goal from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson secured the win for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, with Sheffield United winless in the league this season.
Burnley vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head
In 10 previous encounters between the two sides, Burnley hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn three.
The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in the second round of the EFL Cup. Burnley triumphed over Sheffield United in a penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw.
Striker David McGoldrick put the Blades ahead early in the first half, only for Czech Republic international Matej Vydra to score the equalizer for Burnley.
Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-D-W-L
Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-D-L
Burnley vs Sheffield United Team News
Burnley will continue to be without Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson and midfielder Jack Cork, who are both out due to injuries.
There are doubts over the availability of striker Matej Vydra, winger Dwight McNeil and Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady.
Injured: Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork
Doubtful: Matej Vydra, Dwight McNeil, Robbie Brady
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will be unable to call upon the services of key centre-back Jack O'Connell, Norway international Sander Berge and defender Kean Bryan.
There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Simon Moore, attacker Oliver Burke and striker Oli McBurnie, while midfielder John Lundstram is suspended.
Injured: Kean Bryan, Jack O'Connell, Sander Berge
Doubtful: Simon Moore, Oliver Burke, Oli McBurnie
Suspended: John Lundstram
Burnley vs Sheffield United Predicted XI
Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Josh Benson, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Erik Pieters, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes
Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack Robinson, George Baldock, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster, Lys Mousset
Burnley vs Sheffield United Prediction
Burnley sit 17th in the league table, and have struggled this season. Manager Sean Dyche remains the club's most important asset, and he will have to be at his tactical best to ensure that Burnley remain in the top division next season.
Sheffield United, on the other hand, are yet to win in the league and are at the bottom of the league table. They have two points in 15 games, and with players like Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge out for some time, the future looks bleak for the Blades.
Burnley have a tendency to suffocate games and scrape past teams. Given Sheffield United's form, that looks to be a likely scenario in this clash.
Prediction: Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United
