Burnley vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Burnley will invite Sunderland to Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday. The Clarets marked their return to the top flight with a loss, while the visitors enjoyed a winning start to their season.

The hosts played Tottenham Hotspur last week and fell to a 3-0 away loss. It was their first loss in a competitive match since March, and they will look to give a better account of themselves in this home game.

The Black Cats secured a 3-0 home win over West Ham United in their return to the top flight. After a goalless first half, Eliezer Mayenda and Daniel Ballard added goals in quick succession, and Wilson Isidor scored the third goal in stoppage time.

Burnley vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 121 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 48 wins. The Clarets are not far behind with 39 wins, and 34 games have ended in draws.

The Black Cats went unbeaten in their two meetings in the EFL Championship against the hosts. They registered a home win, and the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The two teams are evenly matched in six meetings in the Premier League thus far, with two wins apiece.

Burnley have lost their last four Premier League games, conceding 11 goals. The Black Cats, meanwhile, have two wins and three defeats in their last five games.

Notably, the visitors are winless in their last 24 Premier League away games played in August and September.

The Clarets went unbeaten at home in the EFL Championship games last season.

Burnley vs Sunderland Prediction

The hosts failed to score in their campaign opener and will look to open their goalscoring account here. Notably, they had scored one goal apiece in the previous four games in the competition. They are winless in their last three games in this fixture, and they have also failed to score in these games.

Jordan Beyer, Zeki Amdouni, Zian Flemming, and Bashir Humphreys are confirmed absentees for this match. Axel Tuanzebe, Connor Roberts, and Armando Broja face late fitness tests.

Sunderland produced a strong second-half performance to ensure a winning start to their league campaign. They scored at least three goals in the Premier League for the first time in 14 games. They are unbeaten in their last three away games in this fixture, though two games have ended in draws.

Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Aji Alese, Luke O'Nien, and Dennis Cirkin remain sidelined for the visitors. Jenson Seelt was subbed off due to a knock last week, but is back in full training and should start here.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Sunderland

Burnley vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

